The former president of the United States Jimmy Carter (1977-1981), aged 98, receives palliative care at home where he will spend the rest of his life, the foundation that bears his name reported on Saturday.

“After brief hospital stays, Former United States President Jimmy Carter decided today to spend his remaining time at home with his family and receive hospice care rather than additional medical intervention,” the Carter Center said on Twitter.

During his presidency, Carter was committed to human rights and stood up to the Latin American military dictatorships that were then atrociously imposed in Latin America.

He enjoyed a brilliant first two years, in which he secured a peace agreement between Israel and Egypt, known as the Camp David Accords.

But Carter suffered numerous setbacks, the most serious of which was the taking of American hostages in Iran and the disastrous failed attempt to rescue the 52 American captives in 1980.

In November of that year, he lost his re-election at the hands of Ronald Reagan, which won him overwhelmingly and ushered in an era of conservatism.

Active after the presidency

Over the years, an improved image of Carter emerged with recognition for his post-presidential activities and a reassessment of his management. After leaving the White House, he founded the Carter Center in 1982 to promote development, health, and conflict resolution around the world.

In 2002 he received the Nobel Peace Prize for his efforts in favor of social and economic justice.



Carter is the oldest living former US president. He lives in Plains, Georgia, with his wife Rosalynn. There he was born and worked as a peanut farmer before becoming governor and later running for president.

“The Carter family asks for privacy and appreciates the concern shown by their many fans,” the Carter Center said. “He has the full support of his family and medical team,” he added.

Carter has suffered from a series of health problems that have forced him to be hospitalized multiple times in 2019.



The former president said Christian principles cemented his presidency, and he also taught Sunday school at Maranatha Baptist, his church in Plains, until the turn of the last century.

In recent years, Carter has received various medical treatments, such as when he revealed in August 2015 that he had brain cancer and was undergoing radiation therapy, a disease from which he recovered, apparently against all odds.

Georgia Senator Raphael Warnock, pastor of Ebenezer Baptist Church, where Martin Luther King Jr. preached, had words of comfort for the Carter family.

“Throughout the stages of life, President Jimmy Carter, a man of great faith, has walked with God,” Warnock tweeted. “In this tender moment of transition, God is surely walking with him.”

Carter did not attend Biden’s inauguration in 2021 for health reasons, but in April of that year the president and his wife Jill went to visit the Carters at their residence in Plains.

Carter’s grandson, Jason Carter, a former Georgia state senator, tweeted that he had seen “both of my grandparents yesterday.” “They are at peace and – as always – their home is full of love. Thank you all for your kind words,” he said.

AFP