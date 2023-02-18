Former US president is 98 years old and has decided not to receive further medical intervention

Former US President Jimmy Carter, 98, has begun receiving palliative care, according to a statement from The Carter Center this Saturday (18.Feb.2023).

“After a series of short hospital stays, former US President Jimmy Carter today decided to spend the remaining time at home with his family and receive hospice care in lieu of further medical intervention. He has the full support of his family and his medical team.”says the statement.

Carter beat brain cancer in 2015, but fell ill in 2019 and underwent surgery to remove pressure on his brain. She continues to struggle with health issues, such as a melanoma that has spread to her liver. He became the oldest living US president in history after the death of George HW Bush, aged 94, in 2018. He was the 39th president of the US, from 1977 to 1981.

In his post-presidency years, Carter founded The Carter Center with his wife, Rosalynn. The center works to promote democracy, monitor foreign elections and try to reduce the spread of disease in developing countries.

Carter was also awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 2002 for his efforts in promoting world peace.