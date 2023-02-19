Home page politics

Jimmy Carter is seriously ill. The 98-year-old former US President says he wants to spend the rest of his time with his family.

Jimmy Carter had been hospitalized several times in the past few days. Now he wants to be cared for at home. Rosalynn Carter’s father of four and husband of four has the full support of his family in making this decision, the statement said.

Former, seriously ill US President Jimmy Carter, here with First Lady Jill Biden. (Archive image) © MANDEL NGAN/AFP

Jimmy Carter seriously ill: 39th US President retires

Carter was the 39th President of the United States from 1977 to 1981. His tenure was marked by the oil crisis, high inflation and unemployment. The high point of the Carter years was the 1978 Camp David Accords, in which Egypt officially recognized the State of Israel.

In 2002 he received the Nobel Peace Prize for his efforts to promote human rights around the world. He is the oldest living former US President. The former politician has been suffering for several years democrats of cancer that is said to have affected both his brain and liver.

Jimmy Carter: About the person

Surname James Earl “Jimmy” Carter Jr. Political party democrats offices US President (1977-1981), Governor of Georgia (1971-1975) Marital status married to Rosalynn Carter (since 1946) Children Amy Carter, Donnel Jeffrey Carter, Jack Carter, James Earl Carter III

Jimmy Cartter: Political Career and Personal Milestones

Jimmy Carter was born on October 1, 1924 in Georgia. Carter inherited a peanut farm in the small town of Plains, which he returned to after leaving the White House. Carter represented the state in the US Senate from 1963 to 1967. He was governor of Georgia from 1971 to 1975. In 2021, Carter and his wife Rosalynn celebrated their 75th wedding anniversary. The couple has four children and eight grandchildren.

Jimmy Carter is considered a devout Christian. For many years he is said to have worked as a lay preacher in the Maranatha Baptist Church in Plains. The Democrat was not granted a second term. In 1980 he lost the presidential election against the then challenger republican, Ronald Reagan. (dil/dpa/afp)