No longer intending to undergo medical interventions, former President Jimmy Carter wants to live in peace the time left to him

Jimmy Carterthe former president of the United States, he is dying. A sad news disclosed by its foundation.

The 98 years old decided to stop further medical interventions. He wants to spend the remaining time at home with his family.

In 2015, he underwent surgery for his liver tumor. Today he is tired of spending his life within the walls of hospitals and he just wants live fully what little time he has left.

Jimmy Carter has decided to spend the remaining time at home with his family. He wants to receive palliative care instead of further medical interventions.

The charity created by the former president himself, wanted thank so many people who are close to the pain of the family. She also asked for him to come privacy respected in this sad moment.

Elected president of the United States in 1976

Jimmy Carter was the 39th president of the United States. Elected in 1976 after defeating Gerald Ford and defeated in 1980 by Ronald Reagan.

He celebrated his last birthday, aged 98, together with his family and friends at plainshis small native town in Georgia.

Jimmy Carter’s nephew’s tweet

Jimmy’s nephew and former senator from Georgia, Jason Carter, thanked everyone through tweets. She let it be known that she met her grandparents and had them find yourself calm.

As always their home is filled with love. Thank you all for the loving words.

Jimmy Carter (James Earl Carter Jr.) was born on October 1, 1924 in Plains, Georgia. He was the 39th president of the United States from ’77 to ’81, a member of the Democratic Party, the 76th governor of Georgia from ’71 to ’75 and a Georgia state senator from ’63 to ’67. In 2002, he received the Nobel Peace Prizethanks to his great humanitarian work.