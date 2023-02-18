Former US President Jimmy Carter (1977-1981), 98, is receiving palliative care at his home, where he will spend the rest of his life, the foundation that bears his name said on Saturday. “After a series of brief hospital stays, former US President Jimmy Carter decided today to spend his remaining time at home with his family and receive palliative care in lieu of further medical interventions,” the Carter Center said on Twitter.

Jason Carter, the grandson of the couple who now chairs the Carter Center’s board of directors, said in a tweet Saturday that he “saw both of my grandparents on Thursday (16).” “They are at peace and, as always, their home is filled with love.”

Carter was the 39th President of the United States. Born October 1, 1924, in Plains, Georgia, the former Navy lieutenant was a senator and governor of his state. His presidency is remembered for the Camp David Accords, the Iran hostage crisis and the creation of the Departments of Energy and Education. He stepped down after being defeated by Ronald Regan in the 1980 election.

The former president, the oldest in the US alive after the death of George Bush in December 2018 at the age of 94, has faced numerous health problems in recent years, including a melanoma that spread to the liver and brain.

Carter celebrated his most recent birthday in October with family and friends in Plains, the small town where he and his wife, Rosalynn, were born in the years between World War I and the Great Depression.

After losing to Regan, he and his wife founded the Carter Center in 1982. Since then, the former president has made a global defense of democracy, public health and human rights.

Underdog who won the 1976 election

A moderate Democrat, young Carter rose quickly from the local school board to the state senate and then to the office of the governor of Georgia. He began to weave his candidacy for the White House as an underdog. His campaign gained strength because of his promise not to deceive the American people after the disastrous government of Richard Nixon, who resigned in 1974 to escape impeachment, and the US defeat in Vietnam. “If I lie to you, if I make a misleading statement, don’t vote for me. I wouldn’t deserve to be your president,” Carter often said during his campaign in which he defeated Republican Gerald Ford. (With international agencies).