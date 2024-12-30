Former US President Jimmy Carter has died at the age of 100 at his home in Plains (Georgia), where he was in palliative care due to melanoma.

“Our founder and former president of the United States, Jimmy Carter, died this afternoon in Plains, Georgia, surrounded by his family,” read the statement with which the Carter Center announced the goodbye to the longest-serving president in the country’s history late Sunday [zona horaria peninsular].

Carter leaves four children – Jack, Chip, Jeff and Amy -, eleven grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his wife, Rosalynn, and one of his grandchildren.

“My father was a hero, not only for me, but for anyone who believes in peace, human rights and selfless love,” Chip Carter said after hearing the news. “My brothers, sister and I share it with the rest of the world through these common values. The world is our family because of how it brought people together and we thank you for honoring its memory to live by these common values,” the statement added. .

Carter, born on October 1, 1924 in that same town, Plains, was the 39th president of the United States, between 1977 and 1981, as a candidate for the Democratic Party. Considered one of the most progressive leaders the US has ever had, Carter saw his mandate reduced to four years due to the American hostage crisis in Iranan episode that deeply hurt the country’s morale and caused the most conservative to forever label him as a weak leader.

Carter, who entered US history with his improbable rise from peanut magnate (he grew up on a farm where peanuts and cotton were grown) to president of the country, managed to redefine life after the White House and set a new standard for life after the presidency by using his political capital to continue influencing the country’s public life and generating change in the world.

In 2002 he was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for its initiatives “to find peaceful solutions to international conflicts, promote democracy and human rights and promote economic and social development.”