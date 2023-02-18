Jimmy Carter, the 39th president of the United States, has decided to undergo hospice care and spend the rest of his life at home, the Carter Center reported this Saturday. through his Twitter account. Carter, 98, is the longest-serving president in US history.

“After a series of short hospital stays, former United States President Jimmy Carter has decided today to spend his remaining time at home with his family and receive palliative care rather than medical intervention. He has the full support of his family and his medical team. The Carter family requests privacy during this time and appreciates the concern shown by their many fans,” the Carter Center said in a statement.

The center has not specified the conditions in which Carter is found. The former president began to be treated for brain cancer in 2015 that he later remitted. In 2019 he underwent an operation to release the pressure due to brain hemorrhages that he had suffered after various falls. He has had other complications and ailments.

Carter won the 1976 presidential election against Gerald Ford and served as president from January 1977 to January 1981. The last deceased former president of the United States is George Bush Sr., born the same year as Carter and who died in November 2018. The others Living former presidents are Bill Clinton, George W. Bush, Barack Obama and Donald Trump, all of whom are younger than the current occupant of the White House, Joe Biden, who is 80 years old. The youngest is Obama, at 61 years old, while Clinton, Bush and Trump are all three from the fifth in 1946 and are 76 years old.

The oil crisis, runaway inflation and the embassy-taking in Tehran eroded popularity during his tenure. He lost to Ronald Reagan in a landslide in 1980 while trying for re-election. Carter’s defeat marked the first time a president running for re-election had failed to win a second term since Herbert Hoover’s presidency in 1932.

In 2002, he received the Nobel Peace Prize for his work in the search for peaceful solutions to international conflicts, the advancement of democracy and human rights, and the promotion of economic and social development.

Carter, who has rarely used his full name (James Earl Carter, Jr.), was born on October 1, 1924, in Plains, Georgia. The cultivation of peanuts, conversations about politics and devotion to the Baptist faith were the mainstays of his upbringing, according to the White House in his biography. After graduating in 1946 from the Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland, Carter married Rosalynn Smith. The Carters have three sons, John William (Jack), James Earl III (Chip), and Donnel Jeffrey (Jeff), and a daughter, Amy Lynn.

After seven years of service as a naval officer, Carter returned to the Plains. In 1962 he entered state politics, and eight years later he was elected Governor of Georgia. Among the new young governors of the South, he garnered attention for emphasizing ecology, effective government, and the removal of racial barriers.

Carter announced his candidacy for president in December 1974 and began a two-year campaign while almost unknown, but gained momentum thanks to strong primary results in early voting states. At the Democratic convention he was nominated on the first ballot and chose Minnesota Senator Walter Mondale as his vice-presidential candidate. Carter campaigned hard against President Gerald Ford, who had replaced Richard Nixon after his resignation by the Watergate case. Carter won by 297 electoral or caucus votes to Ford’s 241.

In foreign affairs, his defense of human rights was coolly received by the Soviet Union and some other nations. In the Middle East, through the 1978 Camp David agreement, he contributed to reconciliation between Egypt and Israel. During his presidency, he achieved the ratification of the Panama Canal treaties, which returned sovereignty over it to Panama.

Building on the work of his predecessors, he established full diplomatic relations with the People’s Republic of China and completed the negotiation of the SALT II nuclear limitation treaty with the Soviet Union. However, the Soviet invasion of Afghanistan led to the suspension of the ratification plans for the pact.

The last stretch of his presidency was marked by the Iran hostage crisis, which unfolded for 444 days beginning on November 4, 1979, when a group of Iranian students took 66 United States diplomats and citizens hostage after the assault on the embassy in Tehran in the midst of the Islamist revolution.

The consequences of Iran’s holding Americans captive, along with continuing inflation at home, contributed to Carter’s defeat in 1980. After his stunning defeat against Reagan, he continued the difficult hostage negotiations. Iran finally released the 52 Americans the same day Carter left office.

