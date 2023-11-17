Here on iCrewPlay.com we often take care of bringing you the latest news in the world of home technology, the one that has improved our daily lives by facilitating the tasks we face every day, not only in terms of speed but also, and above all, quality. Today we highlight an innovative product that has captured the attention of lovers of cleanliness and comfort: the Jimmy BX5 Pro Anti-mite vacuum cleaner.

Quality sleep is essential to our health, and one of the key elements to ensuring a restful night is a clean room. But there is not only dust, there are many invisible elements that can affect our health such as mites, allergens and bacteria that lurk on beds, sofas and carpets.

Don’t think that it is a problem only for those who suffer from asthma or allergies as these micro organisms can also cause dermatitis, skin rashes, conjunctivitis in sensitive subjects and therefore ruin their night’s sleep. Let’s see the characteristics and effectiveness of this product.

Jimmy BX5 Pro, the packaging

Inside the package the product is placed in a single piece: nothing to assemble but everything ready for use. In addition to the central body on which the tank to contain the dust is inserted, there is a user manual in several languages ​​(including Italian) and a reserve filter. The power cable is wrapped in a strip which allows it to be kept in place and collected when the product is not in use.

The user manual is placed in an elegant rigid envelope, inside which there is also a mini brush useful for cleaning of the individual parts of the aspirator.

All the most delicate parts are covered by a film which avoids scratches and damage during transport.

Jimmy BX5 Pro, the product features and our test

The first thing that catches your eye is that This is not a battery operated productbut it just works connected to the electrical outlet. It could be seen as a flaw but don’t forget that it is not used as a vacuum cleaner on large surfaces, but on more limited areas such as mattresses, curtains, carpets, blankets, etc. It is compact and lightweight, easy to use with one hand and Not suitable for use on land. All this doesn’t weigh on the fact that you have to be close to an outlet to use it, also because the 5 meter long cable It really allows a wide margin of handling.

Operation is via a Dual-Cyclonic sterilization and filtration system: this system separates dust particles from the air and causes less air resistance, making the vacuum cleaner more powerful. We tested it on different surfaces (a bedspread, curtains, a carpet) and the result was decidedly satisfactory. I cannot prove that it eliminated the mites, invisible to the human eye, but despite the surface having been previously cleaned iThe tank has filled with fine dusta sign that something had certainly been missed during the previous cleaning.

The tank is of suns 0.5 litres and it may seem very small, but again we must remember that it is not a vacuum cleaner that requires greater capacity, but rather a product that collects micro dust. Consequently, in my test I can say that I did not feel any limitations during cleaning or that I had to empty the tank to be able to continue.

The roller brush is patented to be anti-tangle thanks to its particular design, so hair and hair do not get stuck, and is made up of rubber and nylon wool inserts. The suction surface is large, 245 mmwith a power of 500 Watts which allows you to vacuum a bedspread in just a few minutes. I found the product particularly effective for removing animal hair, and this also directly on clothes: it is possible to select two different speeds using the button located next to the power button depending on the type of surface or the amount of dirt.

But let’s not forget the main and most innovative feature of the product, namely the ultrasound system which eliminates effectively dust mites and also their eggs. In fact, in the part immediately under the brush there is a UV-C sterilizer which emits an ultraviolet light when it comes into contact with the surface, which turns off automatically once the contact is interrupted. Although they are still under study, some tests have shown how the ultrasounds disturb the behavior of the mites, making their survival more difficult and interfering with their reproductive behavior.

And maintenance?

Both the brush and the tank are detachable from the central body and washable directly under water. The only precaution is to remove the filter, but it is a very simple operation. I really enjoyed this one ease of cleaningtogether with dimensions of Jimmy BX5 Pro which allow you to store it in a drawer without too many space problems.

Jimmy BX5 Pro It can be purchased on Amazon at the price of €109.00.