There is an end, still. Well yes. It didn’t seem sensible to bet on an unconditional surrender of the Miami Heat, not even after the painful defeat of the fourth game and the slab of 3-1 against. Now (108-111 in the fifth) it is 3-2, so tomorrow, with almost no time to breathe (01:30 Spanish time), the game will be played that will return the logic (the logic of that 3-1 already past) and take the ring to Los Angeles or send the 2020 Finals to a tremendous seventh game. And, of course, to the echoes of that 2016 in which LeBron James came back from 3-1, nobody had done it in the fight for the ring, to the pluperfects Warriors. Now LeBron is on the other side of the border. But…

But Miami Heat is a great team. Tough, resilient, make me look unbreakable because your leader is: when Jimmy Butler raises his game to its peak of brilliance (intensity is never lacking) the Heat are fearsome. Capable of anything. Also to win two other battles almost without respite (Sunday and Tuesday) and against a rival that has LeBron James and Anthony Davis? Against an enemy who hasn’t lost two games in a row in every playoff? We’ll see. It wouldn’t make sense, but there is something about Butler, from his attitude to those plays where he digs where others go blind, that starts from precisely that. To defy logic. For a guy addicted to challenges, there is none greater than this.

The Heat’s two victories in this final have coincided with memorable games for Butler, who adapted to the immense presence of Anthony Davis (who tormented him in Game 4) and always found ways for his team to produce, score, get out of the box. Offensive labyrinth in which the rival defense put him in the previous defeat. Points for all parts of the court, once again a million free throws, precise assists and some attack rebounds that were more than oxygen. In fact, the Lakers lost a lot of strength there, in some problems to close their rim that they do not usually have and that reduced effectiveness to their defensive grip. The Heat grew from those extra shots and not letting the opposing defense dry them out. With Butler, with patience in circulation and with a decisive Duncan Robinson, the shooter who is clearly going the most as the Finals go through (26 points, 7/13 on 3s).

The match was a drama in a Final that is 3-2 and could be 2-3… or 4-1. And that, after an anticlimactic start (up to 2-0), there are three tremendous collisions, frontal and massive, resolved in the final moments. This time, and there the title flew, Danny Green missed a triple with two seconds to go and with 108-109. A front triple, released, perfectly well selected by some Lakers who, yes, chose to try to close the game (and the ring) to a shooter that this year he does not shoot. Then Markieff Morris saved the attack rebound but did not know what to do with the ball and gave it away. And the Lakers were forced into another fight, another at least, tomorrow. Despite the fact that LeBron James, who had won 17 of his last 18 games with options to close a series, seemed willing not to play again this season: 40 points, 13 rebounds, 7 assists and 6/9 in triples that kept his team alive in a central stretch (between the second and third quarters) in which the Heat were far superior and threatened to escape.

The Heat regained their pulse after a bad start with circulation, attack rebounds and a dribble of points from the secondary (Nunn had brilliant phases) past Robinson and the tremendous Butler: 35 points, 12 rebounds, 11 assists … and eight points in a row and without releasing the ball in the final moments, to hold a team on the cliff, which went from winning 82-93 in the absence of ten minutes to losing 99-96 in the absence of five. Only Butler’s blind faith, his superhuman physical stamina (more than 47 minutes on the court) and his ice blood (4 free throws in the last minute, 12/12 total) saved a Heat who could win before and were close to lose. But Butler avoided the wreck and Danny Green missed a front-and-solo triple, which was the one the Lakers had imagined he would hit when they gave him $ 30 million for two years before this season.

The Lakers, beyond that defeat on the same edge that had smiled at them three days before, played too many minutes badly, got a very serious scare by an ankle of Anthony Davis (we will see how it is), and they had a monumental reaction in the fourth quarter. They were able to win, in fact should have do it (108-107 with 21 seconds left). But they have nothing to spare. The Final has entered a millimeter phase, in which every possession counts, every shot is important and every bounce, gold. And tomorrow they will play, again to win but without the 3-1 cushion. Ring… or the pressure cooker of the seventh against Butler’s unshakable faith. Watch out.