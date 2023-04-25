Tuesday, April 25, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Jimmy Butler explodes with sensational performance: 56 points and victory for Miami

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 25, 2023
in Sports
0
Jimmy Butler explodes with sensational performance: 56 points and victory for Miami


close

Jimmy Butler

Jimmy Butter.

Jimmy Butter.

The Heat beat the Milwaukee Buck 119-114 on Monday.

With an exhibition of 56 points of Jimmy ButlerThe Miami Heat beat Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Milwaukee Bucks 119-114 on Monday and advanced 3-1 in this first round series of the NBA playoffs.

The Bucks, the top seed in the Eastern Conference, now need to win three straight games to avoid elimination against the Heat, who reached the playoffs in the playoffs.

See also  NBA: Historic game of Jonas Valanciunas with Pelicans, was eclipsed by Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks

Milwaukee came to dominate the Heat by 15 points, boosted by the return of Antetokounmpo who, after missing two games due to a back injury, signed a triple double of 26 points, 10 rebounds and 13 assists.

Butler, crazy

But the return of the Greek star was completely overshadowed by the recital of
Jimmy Butler, who threw himself behind the Heat until he achieved the highest score by a franchise player in the playoffs. The veteran shooting guard, who usually thrives in the postseason, kicked off the game with an astonishing 22-point first quarter and then led the Heat’s fast-paced comeback in the fourth quarter.

The Bucks were leading 89-98 when Butler entered the court with eight minutes to go. From that moment the locals went into combustion and, with 21 points from Butler in the last quarter, they turned the score around, unleashing euphoria among their 20,000 fans at the Kaseya Center.

The series now returns to Milwaukee for Game 5 on Wednesday. The playoff day on Monday also provided the fourth game of the Western series between the Memphis Grizzlies and the Los Angeles Lakers, who dominate 2-1.

See also  NBA: Ja Morant set a new personal scoring mark with 52 points

AFP

More sports news

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Jimmy #Butler #explodes #sensational #performance #points #victory #Miami

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
The pilot died in a helicopter crash in the Volgograd region

The pilot died in a helicopter crash in the Volgograd region

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result