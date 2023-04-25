Jimmy Butler explodes with sensational performance: 56 points and victory for Miami

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Jimmy Butter.
Jimmy Butter.
The Heat beat the Milwaukee Buck 119-114 on Monday.
With an exhibition of 56 points of Jimmy ButlerThe Miami Heat beat Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Milwaukee Bucks 119-114 on Monday and advanced 3-1 in this first round series of the NBA playoffs.
The Bucks, the top seed in the Eastern Conference, now need to win three straight games to avoid elimination against the Heat, who reached the playoffs in the playoffs.
Milwaukee came to dominate the Heat by 15 points, boosted by the return of Antetokounmpo who, after missing two games due to a back injury, signed a triple double of 26 points, 10 rebounds and 13 assists.
Butler, crazy
But the return of the Greek star was completely overshadowed by the recital of
Jimmy Butler, who threw himself behind the Heat until he achieved the highest score by a franchise player in the playoffs. The veteran shooting guard, who usually thrives in the postseason, kicked off the game with an astonishing 22-point first quarter and then led the Heat’s fast-paced comeback in the fourth quarter.
The Bucks were leading 89-98 when Butler entered the court with eight minutes to go. From that moment the locals went into combustion and, with 21 points from Butler in the last quarter, they turned the score around, unleashing euphoria among their 20,000 fans at the Kaseya Center.
The series now returns to Milwaukee for Game 5 on Wednesday. The playoff day on Monday also provided the fourth game of the Western series between the Memphis Grizzlies and the Los Angeles Lakers, who dominate 2-1.
AFP


