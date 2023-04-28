The occurrences of the Gonzales have no end in “At the bottom there is room”. In the last chapter of the América TV series, Laia agreed with the Gonzales to stay at her house to carry out “experiential tourism” and thus learn about Peruvian culture. In this way, Jimmy’s family had no better idea than to take advantage of her full body cast to simulate that she was a mummy from the Paracas culture with all the food offerings around her. What did Cristóbal’s girlfriend say about Alessia Montalbán’s ex-lover?

Jimmy, the Gonzales’ new mummy

The Gonzales house became a new clandestine hotel to receive Laia and the municipality almost closed it, but Charito saved it from being closed until after the Spanish woman’s visit. Thus, the members of the family dressed in typical clothes referring to the culture of Peru and took advantage of the fact that Jimmy was in his room lying down and completely in a cast to make him believe that he was impersonating a Paracas mummy.

The only thing they added to their staging were different food offerings around their bed and some cloaks with typical fabrics, as if it were a tomb. Of course, Laia was impressed and dedicated herself solely to taking pictures, just like the rest of the entire house. In addition, Cristóbal’s girlfriend also discovered one of Joel’s socks hanging on the wall and took it to her house, sealed in a bag, to later send it to her father, who loves to study strange objects. .

Where to see “In the background there is room”?

“At the bottom there is room” It is broadcast on television, on América TV, from Monday to Friday. You can also watch it online through the América tvGO website, a digital platform that broadcasts simultaneously with television. His official YouTube channel uploads the episodes in two parts after they air.

