During chapter 212 of “There is room at the bottom”, Charo told Teresita that she visited Alessia with the help of Félix. In the América TV series, with a ladder, the mother of joel gonzales He went up to the second floor and entered the room of the daughter of Diego Montalban to talk to her about her youngest son: Jimmy. Seeing her, Cristóbal’s sister was surprised, but she let her in. There they both exchanged ideas.

Upon returning home, Charito commented that to Richard Junior’s mother, not knowing that Jimmy would hear it. After hearing that, the young man got angry and yelled at his mother in the middle of the room. “Leave me alone,” she told him in a tense scene. After this, he left and his mother was sad and tears began to run down his face. Suddenly, Macarena arrived, who encouraged her with a gift for her recent birthday. VIDEO: America TV.

#Jimmy #argued #mother #finding #visited #Alessia #quotAFHSquot #quotLet #livequot