Love revived in “Al fondo hay sitio”: Alessia and Jimmy They give each other a new opportunity and they closed the romantic moment with a passionate kiss, the same thing that Francesca Maldini saw and could unleash other problems. For now, fans of the América Televisión series celebrate that the lovebirds have resumed conversations after Kimberly’s scandalous deception. However, the young Gonzales has one condition for things to work out this time.

Jimmy and Alessia starred in a passionate kiss and fans of “Al fondo hay sitio” celebrate it. Photo: Composition LR/America TV

“AFHS” and Jimmy’s condition: what did he ask of Alessia?

After they reconciled Jimmy and Alessia They went for a walk to the beach, where they told each other how much they loved each other, although certain truths came to light, such as the constant lies of “Charito’s” son. The blonde-haired told her that it is difficult for her to consider a relationship again, because she does not want to get hurt again.

In such a context, Jimmy confesses that he loves her deeply, but that there is a condition to ensure that their romance works this time: “We can’t keep it a secret. We already have to shout our love to the four winds. It’s the only way. If we don’t face the world, then everything is going to collapse.”

Given this, the daughter of Diego Montalbán asked for time, because she still cannot reveal that she is having an affair with a Gonzales. Will she eventually she will she? It remains to be seen yet, but fans hope they stay together for as long as possible.

Where to SEE “In the background there is room”?

The series “Al fondo hay sitio” launches its new chapters from Monday to Friday at 8:40 pm through the América TV channel, just after the “EEG” program. To enjoy it, you only need to tune in to the open signal of the channel.

Likewise, it can be seen totally FREE, LIVE and online. To do this, you need to visit the official page of América TVGO, an online streaming platform that offers the full episodes of previous seasons.

