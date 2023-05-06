“In the background there is room” every time it gets good. The preview of chapter 213 of the América TV series has been published and shows Jimmy and Alessia together, after the complicated events they experienced. As recalled, Diego Montalbán’s daughter discovered that Charo’s son lied to her about her illness. With the help of ‘Happy’, Jaimito got his whole body in a cast to get ‘Ale’ to come close to him and forgive him. The now waitress at Francesca’s felt sorry for him and his condition, and began to pay attention to him.

YOU CAN SEE: ‘Charito’ returns with the Gonzales after a prayer chain in “AFHS”: “Family, I already forgave them”

From preparing homemade soups to helping him eat, Alessia did not stop attending to Joel’s brother until she discovered that it was all a fake. When she was bringing a plate of food to her room, she heard him singing “La vecina”, a song from the Group 7happily and found him standing, after seeing him for several days in a delicate state.

Now, according to the advance, the young people will meet in a park and the nephew of “Teresita” will tell Alessia who loves her “I love you. I know you love me too,” she is heard saying to jaimito. In addition, it is seen that ‘Ale’ will cry after hearing all this. Will there be a reconciliation? We will know that in the next few hours because in national production anything can happen.

YOU CAN SEE: Zulimar Dies of Jealousy on “AFHS”! He found Félix at ‘Teresita’s’ house and it exploded

Preview of “AFHS” 1×213

Where to see “In the background there is site 10” LIVE?

you can see the series“At the bottom there is room”from Monday to Friday through América TV, after the reality show “This is war”. To access the national production, you simply have to tune in to the open signal of the channel.

YOU CAN SEE: July declares herself to Javier in “Al fondo hay sitio”: “Do you want to be with me?”

How to see “In the background there is room” FREE ONLINE?

Would you like to see “Al fondo hay sitio” FREE, LIVE and ONLINE? You just need to visit the official page of America TVGO, an online streaming platform that has the full episodes of the past seasons of the series.

#Jimmy #Alessia #romantic #reunionquotAt #bottom #roomquot #give #happy