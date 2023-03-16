Jimmy admitted that he got Kimberly pregnant! In chapter 177 of “At the bottom there is room”, Alessia broke up with the young Gonzales and this paved the way for her ex to return to her life. But how did all this happen? “I am a ‘sexwalker'”explained Joel’s confused younger brother, who now believes the sexual act occurred while he was sleepwalking. However, it is all about an elaborate move by Eva, Delilah and Kimberly herself to take down the Gonzales. Will they manage to get away with it?

For now, it is already a fact that Alessia does not want to see Jimmy even in paint. This has been a resounding victory for Kimberly, who has already been introduced to the family as the future mother of the young man’s son. In the same way, all the Gonzales already know who will be the supposed next member of the house, except ‘Charito’, who is on a trip.