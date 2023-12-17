Murad Al-Masry (Dubai)

Al-Wasl player Nicolas Jimenez snatched stardom in the 11th round of the ADNOC Professional League, after his fine performance in which he translated “The Emperor”’s victory over Ittihad Kalba with a “double”, at Zabeel Stadium, by scoring the first from a “perfect” free kick, and making the second. When he presented the ball on a “golden platter” in front of the goal to his colleague Fabio Lima.

Jimenez embodies his role with the team, as if he were the “conductor of the orchestra” whom the “Emperor” had been waiting for for a long time to carry out the tasks of “playmaker,” as he is in charge of linking the team’s lines, especially in the front, and Fabio Lima gave the attackers room to move, with his distinguished possession of the ball, to… In addition to his accurate passes, and his ability to create danger, whether by scoring goals, making goals, or shooting from long distances.

The player tops the list of most contributors to goals this season in the league, with a total of 11 goals, after scoring 3 goals and providing 8 assists, making him the highest among all “our league” players, and what reflects the understanding with his colleague Lima is that he occupies second place in the list of most contributions.” 10 goals,” after scoring 8 goals and making two goals, and the distinguished relationship between them can be summed up in the second goal against the “Tigers,” after they exchanged the ball more than once, as if the harmony between them had existed for years, even though Jimenez joined the ranks of the “Panthers” only this summer. .

Jimenez is not considered a stranger to our league, and he previously led Baniyas to compete for the title, before finishing runner-up in the 2020-2021 season, and in total he played 85 matches in the league since that season, scoring 26 goals.

The responsibility will be doubled for Jimenez in the next round against Shabab Al-Ahly, in light of the absence of his teammate Fabio Lima due to the accumulation of warnings, after receiving the third card against the “Tigers”, which requires him to continue providing a wonderful performance, and he previously scored a goal and assisted another and won the Best Player award. Specifically, against the “Knights” a few days ago in the second leg of the “Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank Cup” quarter-finals.