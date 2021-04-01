For the fourth time in a row (2009, 2013, 2016, 2021), Antonio Jiménez has been elected Secretary General of the UGT of the Region of Murcia and he has done so together with a new executive «young and diverse, highly trained and with experience» to put in practice «the transforming action program that we have put together to improve the working and living conditions of Murcians who, due to the pandemic, are experiencing a very difficult situation, in many cases dramatic, on a personal level and also in their jobs working, as small and medium entrepreneurs and also as self-employed ».

With “enthusiasm”, the new executive, who has rejuvenated her average age by 6 years (from 54 to 48), is committed to taking advantage of the opportunity of “reconstruction funds to create quality employment, because the average salary of Murcian and Murcia is from the lower parts of the country, “said Pepe Álvarez, general secretary of the UGT Confederal, at the closing of the 15th Congress of the UGT in the Region.

THE NEW EXECUTIVE General Secretary Antonio Jiménez Sánchez. Deputy Secretary General, Communication and Union Participation María Eugenia Pérez Parra. Organization Rubén Martínez Zaragoza. Management Antonio Sotos. Employment and Training Ascensión Ludeña López. Occupational Health and Regional Coordination Encarna del Bath. Industrial Policy and Ecological Transition Francisco J. Moreno Alcayna. Social Policy Juan Guirado. Woman Ana Belén Barqueros. Youth and Diversity Miguel García Lajarín.

The regional team, made up of 6 men and 4 women, ensures generational renewal in the union and faces “the great challenge of taking Murcia off the podium of job insecurity, poverty, unemployment and social exclusion,” Antonio Jiménez promised , which had led the only candidacy presented to these elections, postponed and finally held under special conditions due to the pandemic.

The delegates have given their support to the new executive, but also, with 100% of the votes, they have approved the management of the regional executive, the new Economic Control Commission, chaired by José Soler Marín; the operating rules and lines of action for the next 4 years. All this in a congress «of conformation of structures, of evaluation and balance of the last 5 years, and of the future». In fact, both Jiménez and Álvarez take generational change for granted. “In recent years, there have been many registrations and also rotation of affiliations”, Jiménez acknowledges, and confirms that the lack of social protection, the ERTE and the job vulnerability that the pandemic has brought about has driven the arrival of young workers to UGT. For Álvarez, this year has allowed them to rethink their strategy to reach the young population. “Since we decided to allow affiliation from the web in April 2020, 18,000 people, basically young people and women, have joined. The youth are realizing that the solutions are collective, that there are no individual solutions. One alone cannot get out of precariousness, unemployment and the lack of current opportunities.

The new executive trusts that this young impulse will allow them to fulfill the objective of turning the regional situation around: “in the caboose of the economy and with the record in the shadow economy, wage and gender gaps and serious problems of a nature such as the one suffered by the Mar Menor ». And they intend to do so with a commitment to “research and innovation, to productive investments to create more and better jobs.” From the UGT, they also demand “a financing system that does not burden regional growth or public services” and show “very concerned about the current composition of the regional government,” said Pepe Álvarez at the closing of the act in Murcia.