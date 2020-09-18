Finally the premiere in the silver category arrived. How did you experience it?

The truth is that it was a highly anticipated moment both personally and as a club, we have both fought a lot for that day in recent years. So happy, although we know that it will be a very complicated competition as we saw in the first game against Real Oviedo.

Did you remember any special moment in your career during the previous one or was it focused on the crash?

It was my professional debut in Spain, because in Greece I coached in the First Division, and memories came to mind. The day before, I looked back ten years ago, when it started, and I would never have imagined making my debut in Second Division and less in a stadium like Carlos Tartiere. At that time I witnessed the duels in the promotion phase between Ávila and Oviedo and now I was on the bench. Before our meeting I was very calm, focused and entertained because we had to make some changes to what we had planned.

What feelings did the game leave you?

It is a category of a much higher technical level than the one we come from, Second B, and the refereeing is much more permissive. It is true that I noticed in everyone, technicians and players, a bit of nervousness in the first minutes. But it was normal, many of us debuted in Second. When we settled in, the team grew.

The most positive?

In general, I was happy with the result and it improves as the minutes go by. In addition, we tied away from home and left a clean sheet. As a starting point it is very good although we know the difficulty of the competition. But we are hopeful that once the squad is closed, taking on the good physical tone, we can be a warrior team.

Things to improve?

You have to adapt to new situations, such as rhythm and refereeing. What used to be missing is not missing now. And then mistakes are penalized much more, you have to polish them. It is in these aspects that you realize where we have come from.

And now Sporting at home. There will be a level rival every day …

We have to get used to the fact that every game we will go with the underdog band because we are recently promoted. It can be equalized the day we face Castellón, Logroñés and Sabadell. In Second there are very good teams and every week we will have a tall opponent. At the start it will attract attention but we have to get used to it.

He said that if there was anxiety in the environment “we have a problem.” The note?

No, but I am very clear that if we set ourselves higher goals we will be overwhelmed, it will go against us. If we go along the same lines, this is how we will get what we want. When we doubt, everything will go uphill. That is why I appeal to everyone from the beginning: it will be a year in which we will have to fight, we were used to winning every seven days and now it will be more difficult. Therefore, by normalizing victories and defeats we will achieve our objective.

How do you make the environment see that now there will not be as many victories as in Second B?

People prefer to lose to Espanyol than to beat any Second B team. The fans want professional football. Everything is to normalize the situation, neither in victory nor in defeat feel better or worse. Maintaining the same line, not going crazy to win, thinking that we are going to save ourselves in the absence of six weeks or that by losing we are going to descend. We are in the longest competition of all.

With a preseason as special as the current one, when do you think you will be able to see the FC Cartagena you expect?

It is clear that until the market closes the aura of uncertainty is great to work on day to day. Players think they can go out and that’s not good. When the end of the market arrives and we know which ones we are going to continue, mid-October. But it will go a long way. Of course, while that time comes we will try to score the highest number of points.

The presence of Rubén Castro gives a quality leap to the squad. How would you define your signing?

Possibly it is a luxury to have Rubén here, that he wanted to come. That a footballer of his stature is excited about this project is a boost of energy for everyone. Sure it will be very important, but he is aware that the group will be just as decisive for his performance to be high. You have to be calm with him, he comes from a long period of unemployment and you have to go little by little, pamper him.

How did you react when they told you it was an option to sign? Will there be more demands for FC Cartagena to have him on the squad?

Paco Belmonte (president) told me in his office that there was the possibility of signing Rubén Castro. I answered him not to doubt it, that he is a footballer who assures you of performance. We have to try to make it a good year for him, to help us to achieve the goal but knowing that we need the rest of our teammates because they will all be important. As for the requirement, at club level I don’t think so, I was going to see the same regardless of the striker that we had signed. Your incorporation does not change our goal.

To have the desired template, what remains to be incorporated?

We want to sign one more goalkeeper because the category demands it, one or two defenders in the back axis, a midfielder and something up, who can play in all positions at an offensive level.

We saw that Carrasquilla was ‘left over’ for Second B but recently you said that he had a lot to improve for Second. How do you see it?

Players with a high power level must have a high demand. We cannot settle for the ‘Coco’ we saw last season, he must take a step forward. Because if it doesn’t, it won’t be decisive in this category. I have a very close relationship with him, I am very close and I repeat it often. He has all the conditions in the world to break in Second, but he must improve certain aspects so as not to be one of the squad.

Can the pressure, the expectations placed on him and a new competition take its toll?

It doesn’t convey that to me. He is a very calm footballer, he does not transmit nervousness. He exercises like there is no tomorrow, to play every Sunday. He wants to give more to the team and he knows he can do it.

The Elady case was solved in the least expected way. What changed?

The understanding of the parties. On the one hand, it was believed that he was not going to participate much and that with the offers he had he could get out. When it was seen that it was not like that and his great performance and enthusiasm for repeating it in Second, the situation changed. I was surprised by the noise that was generated, because no pre-season training was lost and last year he was the third footballer who had the most participation with me. What was lived is something common in the world of football, in the transfer markets, everything is conditioned by it. The same happened with José Ángel.

Could there be another case like that of Elady and José Ángel?

Well I don’t know, the market is so changeable. Perhaps one who is going to continue wants to leave because he thinks it will not be important. But those of us who want them to continue and they want it too, have no doubts about their presence in the squad.