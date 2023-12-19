Dubai (Etihad)

Participants in the “Sports for All” poll chose Argentine Nicolas Jimenez, the brilliant Al Wasl player, as the best player in “Round 11” of the “ADNOC Professional League”, by 54%, after he led “The Emperor” to an important victory over its guest, Ittihad Kalba 2. -1, after he scored one goal and assisted the other, keeping Al Wasl at the top of the standings.

In the best goalkeeper category, the “Golden Glove” went to Mohammed Al Shamsi, Al Wahda’s goalkeeper, with a score of 53.8%, ahead of Khaled Al Sinani (Al Wasl) and Rakan Al Menhali (Al Jazeera).

In the race for the Best Whistle Award, it was dominated by the Mexican refereeing team that officiated the match between Al-Wasl and Ittihad Kalba, led by World Cup referee Cesar Ramos, who came in first place with 76%, followed by his compatriot, second assistant Pablo Hernandez, with 20%, then first assistant Jorge Sanchez, with 10%. .

It is noteworthy that the “Sports for All” network’s referendum, which continues its sixth year, is limited to weekly professional league matches, and the voting mechanism in the referendum depends on dividing 50% to a committee of 25 experts from analysts, media professionals and sports critics, while 50% is allocated to the public vote. For network followers.