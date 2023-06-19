Every week ‘MasterChef Celebrity Mexico’ thrills the audience in its Sunday broadcast, as it hopes to see its spoiled artists prepare the richest and most unexpected dishes, which are criticized by the judges.

On this occasion, Jimena Longoria he did not convince with his cooking recipe to the judges and was eliminated in the “MasterChef Celebrity México” competition, a reality show on Televisión Azteca, for which she said goodbye and was inevitably sad.

“I felt a change as an adult, I saw a change in Jimena, I’m super happy, I lasted what had to last. My hair is falling out. I made good friends, I’m grateful to everyone…” Jimena said as part of her farewell speech for the reality show that airs on Azteca Uno.

Emotions are still running high in the Televisión Azteca reality show that has come to the taste of the audience in this new broadcast and during her participation, today Sunday Ana Patricia Rojo mentioned that it is difficult for her working under pressure”, but he does his best to achieve it and he loves learning and challenges too.

Among the surprises of the night was the triumph of the singer Eduardo Capetillo Gaytán, son of Biby Gaytán and Eduardo Capetillo, as it was quick recorder challenge winnerwhich the judges called “a delicious dish.”

Eduardo said that he opted for the green sauce, it is a dish (recipe) that he has made repeatedly at home and his parents and siblings “are licking their fingers.”

TO cybernetic they loved the dish he made tonight and a judge told him in front of everyone: “Keep going like this because you’re going to end up knowing what you’re doing…”-

This is how the participants of ‘MasterChef Celebrity Mexico’ looked this Sunday, June 18. Facebook photo

Those eliminated to date in Masterchef Celebrity Mexico 2023:

Alejandro Lukini

Peter Prieto

nigris poncho

Gabriela Goldsmith

Father Jose de Jesus Aguilar

Jimena is hugged by her colleagues from the reality show on Televisión Azteca. Image captures Twitter

Who’s next in the competition?

Manu Nna (Comedian)

Irma Miranda (Beauty Queen)

Fabiola Campomanes (Actress)

Eduardo Capetillo Gaytán (Singer)

Jorge the ‘Naughty’ Arce (Ex-boxer)

Lis Vega (Actress and singer)

Ana Patricia Rojo (Actress)

Yvonne Montero (Actress)

Paco Palencia (Former soccer player)

Emir Pabon (singer)

Cybernetic (Fighter)

Alma Gómez ‘Cositas’ (Conductor)

Romina Marcos (Actress and influencer)

Monica Dionne (Actress)

