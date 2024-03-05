Jimena Gallego driver of The House of Famous 4 of Telemundo She is receiving attacks of all kinds, this after having appeared with what seems to be a look with fringes to look somewhat modern in the controversial galas where everything always happens, although on this occasion she was the one criticized by Internet users.

And on social media they told Jimena Gállego that she did not need to wear bangs, because if there is something that has always characterized her, it has been good dressing at galas. The House of Famous 4 of Telemundobut on this occasion she failed the host with that look with which several memes were made. She was even compared to Thali García, because they believe that the pompadour is ultimately not her thing.

If you check social networks you can see that Thali Garcia She is a lover of wigs, that is why Jimena Gállego joined the fashion, but with her own hair, although she did not imagine that they would criticize her for that very challenging look with which she appeared at the gala. The House of Famous 4 of Telemundo.

Jimena Gallego with her bangs at the LCDLF/Instagram gala

“I thought I was the only one who noticed it, like the production says they want Thali, here they have JimeThali, they want to give us a hard time… #LCDLF4”, “What happened to that host Jimena from #LCDLF4 seems like a, but poodle with that hair and on top of that I think she's trying to do her hair like @thaligarce Obviously, Thalí is a doll and it looks spectacular on her,” the networks write.

It is worth mentioning that Jimena has been hosting the reality show gala for four years, something that has fascinated many, as she has managed to do a good job among the public and the inhabitants, who have also expressed very good things about the Telemundo host.

Eliminated baby

Another thing that caught attention is that Daniela Alexis la Bebeshita was the sixth eliminated from Telemundo's La Casa de Los Famosos 4, which surprised the public, since many would think that Bronca would be the last to leave, but the reality was that the influencer was the least voted to be saved this week, so it remains to be seen what she will say at the gala after being left out of the controversial reality show.

