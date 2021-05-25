Jimena Barón turned 34 yesterday, Monday, and celebrated it by working in ShowMatch (El Trece, at 21). There, Guillermina Valdés, her partner on the “La Academia” jury, surprised her with an otherwise original gift.

Guillermina’s gesture drew attention especially because a few days ago Jimena had had a cross with her regarding the score that Valdés gave Pachu Peña.

At that time, Guillermina raised the comedian two points for the affection he has for him, he said, and Jimena jumped demanding that the participants not be rated for personal appreciation but for their performance on the track.

However, last night Guillermina brought Barón “the solar revolution” as a birthday present, he said, to the amazement of Marcelo Tinelli, who does not know as much about the signs of the zodiac as his wife.

Guillermina’s gift involved the presence of an “astronumerologist” in the ShowMatch study.

The astronumerologist in question predicted to Jimena that this year she is going to fall in love. “And you are going to shine inside your partner,” he indicated..

Laughing, Marcelo Tinelli fired: “And, of course … someone is not going to come as a gift to tell you: ‘Your sign is a chotada and it will go like hell'”.

Jimena’s claim to Tinelli

Everything seemed at peace between Guillermina and Jimena, but a while later, when they had to judge the performance of the journalist Débora Plager on the track, there were frictions again.

While Valdés raised some points to Plager before for his attitude of encouraging himself to dance than for the dance itself, Tinelli noticed that Jimena was gesturing and murmuring in the seat next to his wife. “Why do you say ‘enough’?” He asked.

Jimena Barón’s response made everyone burst out laughing: “Don’t be a kid! he demanded of Tinelli-. Here you put me to jump like a kangaroo and then you go in the truck together fucking me. “

And he continued: “Enough! The guacho looks at me! They don’t take it on the plane, but she talks and looks at me as if to say ‘I’m going to ask this guacha, she’s going to jump like a koala'”.

