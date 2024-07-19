Seeking Jimenaan 18-year-old girl who disappeared on July 16, It ended but not as his family would have wanted, since She was found dead in a lagoon in the Valle de Lincoln neighborhood, in the municipality of Garciain New Lion.

Monica, the victim’s sister, said on social media that Jimena went for a walk with her pet on Tuesday afternoon in a park near her house in the Valle de Lincoln neighborhood. Since then, information about her whereabouts has become uncertain. The family reported that Jimena was wearing a purple blouse and shorts at the time of her disappearance.

“Thank you all very much for sharing my sister’s photo. She has been found, sadly, but she is now with us,” wrote Monica in a Facebook post thanking the people who shared Jimena’s disappearance.

After hours of anguish and despair, the search concluded with the discovery of Jimena’s body in a barren lagoon. The body was found half submerged in the lagoon.

The State Attorney General’s Office (FGE) has begun the investigation of the Jimena’s deathIt has not yet been confirmed whether the body showed signs of violence.