March 31, 2024 will forever remain in the memory of Cartagena futsal fans for being one of the darkest days in the history of this sport in the municipality. Imprecise, disorganized and unrecognizable, Jimbee Cartagena forgot to compete in the second half and conceded one of the biggest defeats in decades by falling by no less than 1-8 against Movistar Inter.

This was probably the most embarrassing night since the club has been owned by the JimboFresh company and certainly since Duda has been the head coach. In the memories of the most die-hard fans, the overwhelming 2-9 defeat against Hércules in 2016 is still remembered; and more recently Barcelona's 8-1 in 2022, although conditioned by an unusual plague of injuries in the squad. What happened last night, with no more absences than those already known by Juanan and Javivi, is difficult to explain.

Jimbee Chemi, Bebe, Lucão, Mellado and Waltinho (starting quintet). Motta, Tomaz, Jesús Izquierdo, Darío Gil, Pablo Ramírez, Alberto Saura and Ricardo López also played. 1 – 8 Movistar Jesús Herrero, Raúl Gómez, Rubi Lemos, Cecilio and Pablo Ordóñez (initial quintet). Humberto, Fits, Terry, Drahovsky, Korpela, Gonzalo, David Montero and David Segovia also played. See also Tilsa Lozano affirms that she will buy an apartment to live with Jackson Mora Goals:

1-0, Waltinho (minute 2). 1-1, Cecilio (19). 1-2, Fits (22). 1-3, Fits (22). 1-4, Cecilio (25). 1-5, Terry (25). 1-6, Pablo Ordóñez (26). 1-7, Jesús Herrero (26). 1-8, Terry (34, penalty).

Referees:

Almeida León and Barrilero Mohedano. Yellow to the locals Darío Gil, Pablo Ramírez, Motta and Saura; and to the visitors Humberto, Korpela and Gonz

Incidents:

About two thousand spectators at the Sports Palace in Cartagena. Day 25 of the LNFS.

If anything, it is possible to hold on to the psychological blow that came with the elimination of the Spanish Cup ten days ago, at the hands of ElPozo Murcia and acting in Cartagena as the host team of the competition. It is difficult to guess whether this or another is the reason that led the Meloneros team to perpetrate a horrible second half, where they conceded a humiliating partial of 0-7 at the hands of Movistar Inter, also, with great ease and the result of a chain of perfectly avoidable errors .

Two goals from Fits in the 22nd minute make it 1-3 and leave Duda's team knocked out, out of cover until the end

This tough defeat is the ugly example of a couple of irregular months in the game and in the sensations, especially in the regular league. After winning the Super Cup title and beating ElPozo in the Copa del Rey with a 'little hand' everything went uphill. Those of Duda have been without the desired success for some time, without much gunpowder the centers Pablo Ramírez, Alberto Saura or Waltinho; drop by drop Lucão; without luck with the clubs in the Spanish Cup; and playing many matches based on defensive skill, like the team that until last night was the one with the fewest goals scored of all.

Against Movistar Inter not only did the mistake at the top continue, but the defensive precariousness was added to it in the second half, because the night started on the right foot with Waltinho's 1-0 lead before going hopelessly wrong after passing through the locker room. Shut down or out of coverage, the Jimbee chained a succession of fatal errors that followed one another in the blink of an eye. Very worrying

In just five minutes everything went to waste. A corner was passed under Chemi's legs to enable Fits in the second (1-2); Next, the Interista center pushed the ball with the same ease, taking advantage of the defensive passivity on a throw-in and Tomaz lowered his guard (1-3). Then, with the locals already knocked out, Darío Gil made a false back pass to enable Cecilio completely alone in the one-on-one (1-4). The Córdoba wing assisted Terry in a quick counterattack (1-5).

10 “embarrassing” minutes



Waltinho did not clear up despite the fact that there was no goalkeeper and gave the ball to Pablo Ordóñez (1-6), and goalkeeper Jesús Herrero (1-7) scored from his field to poke into the wound. In the 34th minute, Motta lost his temper with a slap, the corresponding penalty and Terry's double to close the win. Jimbee perpetrated one of his biggest disasters and has the obligation to reset if he does not want to throw the rest of the season overboard. In May it is the 'final four' of the Copa del Rey and first you have to mathematically seal your presence in the 'playoff' for the league title, if possible being among the first four classified to have the track factor in your favor. “The first ten minutes of the second half were embarrassing, a calamity,” Duda acknowledged.