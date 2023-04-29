Saturday, April 29, 2023, 10:51



New challenge for Jimbee Cartagena. The melons, whose objective is to continue fighting for third place in the standings or, at least, maintain the ‘court factor’ when it comes to fighting for the title, will face Noia this afternoon (7:00 p.m.). The Galicians are the revelation team of the category. They are some recently promoted who were not destined to fight for the ‘playoff’ at the beginning of the season, but they have placed themselves in that position on their own merits.

The match

Noah:

Henrique, Power, Douglas Silva, Edu Jabá and Pirata. Pablo (PS), Allison Neves, Bruno Gomes, Machado, Altamirano, Lluc, Álex García and Nico Rosa. Coach: Marlon Velasco.

Jimbee:

Chemi, Bebe, Javi Mínguez, Motta and Pablo Ramírez. Raúl (PS), Meira, Josema, Jesús Izquierdo, Mellado, Juanpi, Juanan and Waltinho. Coach: Doubt.

Referees:

Sánchez Llorente and Toca Campo.

Time and television:

Agustín Mourís Pavilion: 7 pm (LaLigaSportsTV).

Those from Avenida del Cantón continue their preparation for the fight for the league title without their fittest player of the season. Luçao, suffering from hamstring discomfort in his left leg, will not be available and did not travel yesterday. Mellado is still between cottons and is not one hundred percent.

El Noia, for its part, has made its pavilion a real wall. The newly promoted, seventh in the standings, have only lost four home games so far. Marlon Velasco’s men are being the pleasant surprise of the league and their presence in the final phase is almost assured, as they take eight points from Manzanares and there are only four games remaining until the end of the regular season. Especially good is the performance of the Brazilian Bruno Gomes. 17 goals endorse the pivot. Along with him, it is worth noting Edu Jabá (11), Lluc (6) and Pirata (5). Marcelo, sent off last week in the victory of the Galicians in Pamplona, ​​is low.