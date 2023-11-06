Jimbee Cartagena receives tonight (Palacio de los Deportes, 8:45 p.m.) the almighty Fútbol Club Barcelona with the aim of getting a little closer to qualifying for the Spanish Cup and, incidentally, being just one point behind the most powerful team of Spanish futsal and current league champion.

It will not be an easy week for Duda’s men who, in just three days, will have to play consecutively against Barça and Inter. They are, however, three key days to take an almost definitive step to get closer to the first goal of the season and qualify for a trophy in which the meloneros have all five senses focused, since it will be played in Cartagena.

Waltinho and Amin Benslama are the only casualties of a team that has just won its last two games against Betis and against Manzanares and that will try to repeat the great match it had last year to end up defeating Barcelona at the Palacio de los Deportes .

In this regard, Duda, coach of the Avenida del Cantón team, stated: “These are different times of the season, but it is important psychologically and can give you an optimistic outlook.”

The coach knows the strength of the Catalans, whom he described as “the strongest team in the championship.” He also confirmed that his team has some players injured after last Friday’s effort. However, he asserted: “by trying to give our maximum level we can hurt them and we are going to try.”

Against school absenteeism



Jimbee players and coaching staff participated in the kickoff of the truancy campaign this Monday. The fifteen players of the melon team sponsored children from the San Antonio Abad school. During the season, the students of the educational center will receive a visit from the melon players and, in addition, they will be able to go to the Sports Palace to see theirs.