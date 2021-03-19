Jimbee Cartagena has no choice but to perform tomorrow (Palacio de Deportes, at 5:00 p.m.) a feat against Movistar Inter, to stop his free fall before playing the Spanish Cup at the WiZink Center in Madrid. Duda’s team can face that appointment loaded with more doubts, or totally reinforced if it is able to win. The project of President Miguel Ángel Jiménez Bosque has never won a match against the interista cadre. It is his particular black beast.

The last time a team from Cartagena knocked him down was on May 28, 2006, in the semifinals of the title playoff. The Polaris World of Tino Pérez (current Movistar coach) defeated the ‘green machine’ of Boomerang Interviú (3-1), probably in one of the most intense, electric and remembered games by 20×40 fans.

Almost 15 years have passed since Cristian, Manoel Tobías, Marcelo, Lenisio, Javi Matía and company gave the hot stands of the ‘Bombonera’ a victory that gave them a pass to the final for the title. That was celebrated in a big way. More than 3,000 people filled the stands of the Central Pavilion that day. Among them was the journalist José María García, founder of Interviú (now Movistar). The party is not for less. Up to four games were played and Polaris only lost one (7-4). In the memory is 8-3. In the final, ElPozo de Duda defeated the Cartagena. And a year later, the Polaris stage ended.

It has been almost 15 years that the Interista team has not been defeated in Cartagena. He arrives on his best streak and catches Duda’s disconnected



This season, defeat (4-1)



Jimbee Cartagena as such has never beaten Madrid in two and a half seasons. Neither with Juan Carlos Guillamón, André Brocanelo nor now with Duda on the bench. The meloneros already fell in the month of December in the Jorge Garbajosa pavilion (4-1), although they beat those of Tino Pérez in a preseason game (6-4).

Duda’s men need to get rid of the image they have left in the last two games against Aspil Vidal (9-4) and Córdoba (5-1). A new defeat against Movistar Inter would lengthen the shadow of the black beast to 15 years and would be a very heavy slab to face the Spanish Cup on Thursday 25. In principle, Jimbee recover Miguel Ángel Mellado tomorrow. The young Spaniard has been out since the beginning of the month due to knee problems. Last week, the player himself assured that he would be ready for this appointment. It would serve as a filming to get to the WiZink Center on time.

The dressing room is attached. We are aware that we must put the batteries “, says Andresito



We have a new opportunity. It is becoming increasingly difficult to win, especially away from home. The dressing room is very close and we continue with our feet on the ground. We are aware that we must tighten and put the batteries. Few mistakes are to be made. Movistar is a great team and now they are recovering that winning streak, “Andresito commented yesterday. The Cordovan has a discreet year, also conditioned by long-term injuries. Those of Tino Pérez are 7 points away, but with two days less.