The hype was capricious again and there will be a high-voltage regional derby in the round of 16 of the Copa del Rey. The competition, in which the melon team reached the final last season, offered a first opportunity to face the two great teams from the Region of Murcia and the ultimate rivalry duel will not be long in coming.

It was very likely that both teams would have to play against First Division clubs, since there is only one survivor left from Second Division. However, the Jimbee and ElPozo ended up being paired together.

It was the ball from Avenida del Cantón that came out first, which means that the confrontation will take place at the Palacio de los Deportes in Cartagena. The high-voltage match will take place on January 16 or 17, with a schedule yet to be confirmed.

Duda’s team reached the second phase after beating, not without suffering, Full Energía Zaragoza with a large advantage in the final stretch of the match (2-6). It also cost a little more than necessary for Javi Rodríguez’s team, who started from behind against Rivas Futsal, from Second B. However, the charcuteros quickly turned the score around to end up winning by a clear 2-5,

This season, Cartagena and Murcia have already faced each other. ElPozo ended up winning 1-2 at the Palacio de los Deportes in Cartagena. The last time both teams met in a knockout tournament was in the quarterfinals of the Spanish Cup last season. There, in a vibrant duel, the charcuteros ended up winning 6-7 with a goal in the final stretch of the match.

The Copa del Rey also leaves another tremendous clash in the round of 16: the duel between Inter Movistar and Fútbol Club Barcelona. The only surviving Second Division team, Mengíbar, will play against Osasuna Magna.

Xota, melon rival



Jimbee Cartagena faces Xota this afternoon in Pamplona (7:30 p.m.), in what will be their second match in just 48 hours. The Navarrese are having a good season and have practically qualified for the Spanish Cup. The meloneros, for their part, seek to stay in second place, for which they need to win the two games they have left this year 2023 and hope that their rivals fail. After this match, Duda’s team will have two weeks of rest before their next match.