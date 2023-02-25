Waltinho tries to steal the ball from David Álvarez, from Industrias, this Saturday. / santa coloma

Three of the four absolute internationals marked the differences in this Saturday’s win against Industrias Santa Coloma (2-6). Javivi from Madrid, Motta from Italy and Pablo Ramírez from Andalusia shone in the hard-fought victory for Jimbee Cartagena on Catalan soil, the last one until the return of competition on March 12.

2

Santa Coloma Industries Borja Puerta, Uri Santos, David Álvarez, Álex Verdejo and Povill (starting five). Corso, Niel, Cardona, Rufino, Khalid and David Peña also played. 6

Jimbee Cartagena Raúl Jerez, Bebe, Mellado, Lucao and Waltinho (starting five). Motta, Pablo Ramírez, Meira, Javivi, Juanpi, Juanan and Jesús Izquierdo also played. See also They go to extinguish a fire in a building in the Murcian neighborhood of Santa María de Gracia Goals:

0-1, Javivi (minute 7). 1-1, Uri Santos (18). 1-2, Uri Santos (21, own goal). 1-3, Motta (25). 1-4, Pablo Ramirez (36). 1-5, Motta (38). 2-5, Verdejo (39). 2-6, Lucao (39).

Referees:

Menendez Nistal and Vilas Lopez. Yellow for local Peña and visitor Raúl Jerez.

Incidents:

Some 600 spectators in the New Pavilion of Santa Coloma. Day 21 of the LNFS.