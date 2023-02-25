Indoor football
The pivot Pablo Ramírez gives an exhibition by participating in four of the six goals of the team, which leaves the league break in good shape
Three of the four absolute internationals marked the differences in this Saturday’s win against Industrias Santa Coloma (2-6). Javivi from Madrid, Motta from Italy and Pablo Ramírez from Andalusia shone in the hard-fought victory for Jimbee Cartagena on Catalan soil, the last one until the return of competition on March 12.
2
Santa Coloma Industries
Borja Puerta, Uri Santos, David Álvarez, Álex Verdejo and Povill (starting five). Corso, Niel, Cardona, Rufino, Khalid and David Peña also played.
6
Jimbee Cartagena
Raúl Jerez, Bebe, Mellado, Lucao and Waltinho (starting five). Motta, Pablo Ramírez, Meira, Javivi, Juanpi, Juanan and Jesús Izquierdo also played.
-
Goals:
0-1, Javivi (minute 7). 1-1, Uri Santos (18). 1-2, Uri Santos (21, own goal). 1-3, Motta (25). 1-4, Pablo Ramirez (36). 1-5, Motta (38). 2-5, Verdejo (39). 2-6, Lucao (39).
-
Referees:
Menendez Nistal and Vilas Lopez. Yellow for local Peña and visitor Raúl Jerez.
-
Incidents:
Some 600 spectators in the New Pavilion of Santa Coloma. Day 21 of the LNFS.
