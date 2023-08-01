Jimbee Cartagena demands that the Spanish Federation deposit 250,000 euros into its bank account. The entity chaired by Miguel Ángel Jiménez Bosque plans to appeal again the decision communicated just a few days ago, when the federal body directly denied this monetary aid, which is granted to clubs for promoting futsal in five autonomous communities throughout the entire calendar year of 2023.

The melon club mentions in an extensive document, to which LA VERDAD has had access, that it will visit schools and associations in Andalusia, Castilla la Mancha, the Valencian Community and Madrid before December 31. And that, therefore, this resolution of the Federation should not be denied but rather postponed until the club proves that it does, in due time and form, meet all the requirements to receive this aid of 250,000 euros.

Jimbee Cartagena is especially dedicated to promoting futsal. This past season it reached more than 6,000 schoolchildren. Waltinho, Mellado, Javivi, Lucão and company have visited almost thirty educational centers throughout the Region of Murcia to date. Players, managers and members of the coaching staff thus bring sport closer to the youngest, with the aim of letting them know about its importance, values ​​and benefits for health.

See also 5-star Euro NCAP, VW Polo and Lexus NX crash test | FormulaPassion.it The melon growers visit 30 centers in the Region and are already planning to go to Pilar de la Horadada, Almería, Villarrobledo and Torrejón

In addition, the melon entity was present in up to fifteen social groups, attended fairs and collaborated closely with the Department of Social Services of the Cartagena City Council.

The Federation requires clubs to present all their lines of action in a document, in order to qualify for the ‘Somos +’ grant call. The federative body clearly reflects in the bases that the objective is “to collaborate with those non-professional clubs that develop national campaigns to promote futsal in 2023.” The Jimbee presented its program in due time and form [hasta el 4 de julio]. And he stated that before December 31 he will visit schools and associations in Villarrobledo (Castilla La Mancha), Pilar de la Horadada (Valencian Community), Almería (Andalusia) and Torrejón (Madrid).

Inter, the only beneficiary



The resolution of July 28 flatly denies aid to the Jimbee. The Federation justifies that the melon club “does not prove that the program has been launched in a minimum of five autonomous communities”, its “effective development” and “prior to” the presentation of that candidacy.

In the entity of Avenida del Cantón they hold on to the fact that they have all of 2023 to reach other areas of Spain, as indicated by the bases of ‘We are +’; and that these lines of action are also accredited in the dossier presented before July 4. Only a women’s team from the Second Division and Movistar Inter have benefited. The first with 45,000 euros and the second with 250,000 euros. The maximum that can be received is 500,000.