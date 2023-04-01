Futsal from Cartagena will fight this Sunday (Fernando Argüelles, 8:00 p.m.) to win the first title in its history. Jimbee Cartagena qualified this Saturday for the Copa del Rey final, the first in 17 years, after eliminating Peñíscola in an agonizing penalty shootout after the 4-4 draw in regulation time. Captain Raúl Jerez stopped the last shot from Castellón (4-5) with his face. The rival will come from the winner of the other semifinal: Palma or Barcelona.

Servigroup Peñíscola: Gustavo Pérez, Agustín Plaza, José Mario, Paniagua and Diego Sancho. Aicardo, Juanqui, Luciano Gauna, Cristian, Elías, Víctor Pérez, Quintela and Saladié also played. 4 (4) – Four. Five) Jimbee Cartagena: Raúl Jerez, Bebe, Mellado, Lucao and Waltinho. Jesús Izquierdo, Juanan, Pablo Ramírez, Meira, Juanpi, Javivi and Motta also played. Goals:

1-0, Juanquí (minute 8). 2-0, Elias (10). 3-0, Agustin Plaza (16). 3-1, Juan (19). 3-2, Lucao (19). 4-2, Christian (28). 4-3, Javivi (30). 4-4, Motta (39).

Penalties:

(4-5): 0-1, Waltinho. 1-1, Square. 1-2, Javivi. 2-2, Aicardo. 2-3, Motta. 3-3, Gauna. 3-4, Baby. 4-4, Quintela. 4-5, Dent. 4-5, Paniagua fails and for Raúl Jerez.

Referees:

Felipe Madorran and Urdanoz Azpeteguia. Yellow cards for the locals Juanqui and Saladié; and to the visitors Raúl Jerez, Javivi, Pablo Ramírez, Motta, Juanpi and Chemi.

Incidents:

Some 2,300 spectators at the Fernando Argüelles sports center in Antequera, 400 of them from Cartagena.

Duda’s team pulled epic to win a match against the current from the first second. If in Torrejón de Ardoz they came back from 2-0 against Inter Movistar, in Antequera they raised two slabs: first the 3-0 one and then the 4-2 one. Peñíscola, who competes in the Second Division, gave Jimbee a real bath in the disconcerting first half. Juanqui, Elías and Agustín Plazas lowered the euphoria of the 400 people from Cartagena present at the Fernando Argüelles sports center. The melon growers found themselves considerably outmatched and also conceded quite a few facilities in defense.

When the match seemed steepest, two goals in the last 20 seconds of the first half gave Jimbee a real lift. Juanan and then Lucao scored two psychological goals before the break (3-2): it strengthened the people of Cartagena and the people of Castellón had all their doubts suddenly. The faces of one and the other on the way to the locker room said it all. Despite being behind, the Jimbee felt like a winner.

Duda’s men earned another opportunity in Antequera thanks to that reaction. In the second assault the forces were equalized, but the truth is that Peñíscola carried out up to three serious warnings to the goal of Raúl Jerez. Thus, from the possible 3-3 of Juanan to the crossbar, we move on to a carat play by Peñíscola. In one tile, Cristian surpassed his mark (Motta) with excellent control, some luck and excellent definition. Just ten minutes from the end, another Jimbee rowed against the current (4-2).

The Jimbee woke up again when he found himself up to his neck in water for the second time. After a thousand and one cuts, Javivi found the small gap in the Peñíscola goal to beat goalkeeper Gustavo with a dry shot. At 4-3, Duda’s men monopolized the final stretch of the match with Motta as goalkeeper-player. The meloneros staged up to four dangerous approaches that made believe in the tie.

It was with just half a minute to go when Duda brought up the board. In a square and bevel play, Motta took advantage of a free kick from set pieces to equalize and unleash the madness at Fernando Argüelles (4-4). Peñíscola was suffocated: they usually easily win their games in the Second Division and this time they were subjected to a dizzying pace, taken to an extreme of effort rarely subjected in their league reality.

In the penalty shootout no one failed. On the tenth and decisive pitch, Raúl Jerez guessed Paniagua’s intentions. The Jimbee’s goalkeeper stopped him with his face, quite a heroic act. The captain, a true symbol in Cartagena futsal, has become a key pillar in this Copa del Rey. In the round of 16 he was essential in the shootout to eliminate Alzira; and his stops against Inter also gave the ticket to this ‘final four’. Only one more game separates Jimbee from the first title in its history.