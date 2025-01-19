There were few doubts left, but if there were still any, the Jimbee Cartagena cleared it this Sunday revalidating the title of Spanish futsal super champion. After beating the almighty Barcelona a day earlier in the semifinals, the Cartagena team won 3-1 in the final against Betis, a rival that despite being in the Second Division, the category it leads, eliminated ElPozo Murcia in the semifinals and demonstrated a level typical of the elite. But Duda’s team showed that they are a winning project, to be considered among the top favorites in any tournament they compete in.

Jimbee Cartagena’s second super cup closes a circle that began last season with the conquest of this same competition. He could have achieved success before, in the 2024 Copa del Rey, but Betis precisely avoided it by winning the final on penalties. However, the Super Cup did not escape him, becoming his first title. What could then be taken as a stroke of fortune gained strength and changed consideration when at the end of the year the same team won the first league title in its history. The Duda project was a serious thing.

This Sunday is the definitive confirmation. It is true that Jimbee played at home, in an overturned Palacio de los Deportes in Cartagena, but in order to receive the title he had to first leave Barça, the most powerful team by budget in Spanish futsal, in the gutter, and then a competitive Betis . Two tough tests that he ended up overcoming even though they cost him some hot flashes.

Jimbee has been able to overcome the loss of several mainstays of its squad this summer, after the titles revalued them and made them coveted pieces from the greats such as Movistar Inter, which took Bebe, Javi Mínguez and the Brazilian Lucao in one fell swoop. . The club and its sports management knew how to move successfully to fill such important gaps and in the current campaign players such as Gon Castejón, Cortés and the Frenchman Mouhoudine have taken center stage, who have managed to maintain the team’s level.









Despite the differences on paper between both teams, the clash began evenly from the beginning. In fact, the first big chance was from Betica, with a double chance from Dickson. However, the green and white suffered the first blows with the expulsion of Isma López, for a foul when Mouhoudine was facing the goal alone, and with the goal, a minute after Dario Gil.

Betis did not sink and had a penalty shot after a foul inside the area by Gon Castejón on Rafa López, but Chemi stopped Lin’s launch.

A setback that was added 2-0, work of Cortésto the delirium of the Cartagena stands.

However, the goal of Rafa Lopez Before the break he gave life to Betis and the match again. As Brocanelo’s team confessed on television before going through the locker room, the plan was to play a close game and have a chance at the end.

And they followed him to the letter. To the point that they were able to equalize the match on several occasions during the second half, but the expulsion of Charly and the 3-1 score Gabriel Motta In the last moments they put the sentence to the final.

«We may now be the dominant team…»

After the crash, Doubtcoach from Cartagena, congratulated Betis “for the great game they played, because they made it very difficult for us to win and they deserved to be able to win it.” «This is about scoring goals and forcefulness makes the difference“, and we have players with a lot of quality and experience,” the Brazilian analyzed the development of the Super Cup final.

“According to data, we may currently be the dominant team in Spanish futsal,” he said honestly when asked a question in the press room. «In 16 games in the knockout phases we have only lost one in the 40 regulation minutes… We are competing better at the moment and that is very positive, but we have to improve to have more consistency and stay up there,” he concluded.