Larian Studios shared some sad news with the whole world: Jim Southworth – cinematic animation lead – is died. The man has been working on Baldur’s Gate 3 for the last four years or so.
Larian wrote: “We are sorry to announce the passing of Jim Southworth, our head of film animation. Jim cared deeply about his team and the results shone through in their work. He loved making games and we loved making them with him. We will all miss him.”
At the time of writing there is no information on the cause of death. Obviously we do our own condolences to family, friends, colleagues and all who knew Southworth.
Jim Southworth, not just Larian Studios
Based on what LinkedIn indicated, Southworth began working on Baldur’s Gate 3 in March 2019 as art lead at Turbulenz Limited, but joined Larian Studios in February 2021.
Previously, however, Southworth he began working in 1990 as a freelance animator, subsequently serving as lead animator at Silicon Dreams and Mucky Foot Productions, before spending 11 years at PlayStation London Studio as an art manager. He contributed to the EyePet and Medievil franchises. He also worked on The Deep for PS VR. He also served as art lead on Boundless between 2015 and 2019.
