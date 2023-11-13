Larian Studios shared some sad news with the whole world: Jim Southworth – cinematic animation lead – is died. The man has been working on Baldur’s Gate 3 for the last four years or so.

Larian wrote: “We are sorry to announce the passing of Jim Southworth, our head of film animation. Jim cared deeply about his team and the results shone through in their work. He loved making games and we loved making them with him. We will all miss him.”

At the time of writing there is no information on the cause of death. Obviously we do our own condolences to family, friends, colleagues and all who knew Southworth.