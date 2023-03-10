The telenovela linked to the acquisition of Activision-Blizzard from Microsoft is enriched with a new chapter. sony in fact, he refused a sensational offer that would have allowed him to publish the new ones for the next ten years call of Duty on PlayStation Plus starting on Day One. Even Lulu Cheng MeserveyCCO of Activision-Blizzardis unable to explain what are the reasons for the refusal by sonyas the proposal would ensure the ability to offer seamlessly to users Playstation future chapters of call of Duty.

Second Meserveyit was the same Jim RyanCEO of sonyto answer your questions. In fact, it seems that the man, on 21 February, declared that he was not interested in an agreement on call of Dutybut mainly to screw up the deal.

In the 2024 the agreement on the much loved shooter saga concluded between sony And activision. There European Commission has postponed its decision regarding the acquisition of Activision-Blizzard from Microsoft per month of April, but it seems that the deal will be approved without the American company having to sell any assets of the acquired company. However, the decisions of the CM extension and of Federal Trade Commission of the United Statesso the clash between sony And Microsoft it’s far from finished.