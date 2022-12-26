At this time it is still not so clear whether the purchase of Activision Blizzard by Xbox is going to be closed, that is because in the last few days some regulatory bodies have turned against the company. For that reason, sonyThose who want the acquisition not to take place are confident that the competition does not exist.

In fact, the director of the company in the video game division, Jim Ryan, He has come to comment that he does not see it as a threat GamePass, testifying that this game rental platform would be in decline. This information comes from a report related to new interviews with the executive, with quotes that were shared by a percent of the informant.

This is what he declared, with a position that is considered contrary to what was expressed in past documents:

When we consider Game Pass, it seems to be dwindling in numbers. When we consider Game Pass, we’ve sold more PS5s in two years than they’ve garnered subscribers and have been doing so for 6-7 years. We are just shy of 50 million subscribers and are in our 20s, but there is more work to be done to increase that number.

It is worth mentioning that the concern of sony is still totally the one to lose important franchises like call of duty, this despite the fact that there has been talk of a 10-year contract to continue having this franchise. The issue has also come to light that Nintendo He accepted a similar agreement, which would finally bring the saga to his consoles.

Via: Insider Gaming

Editor’s note: It seems that these statements are not going to end until said agreement ends by closing, something that for now is not seen with a contemplated date. The only sure thing is that until March there will be an update on the fittest situation.