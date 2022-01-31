Sony definitely took the world by storm this morning after revealing that they had acquired Bungiethe developers of Destiny, for $3.6 billion dollars. Although the franchise will continue to be cross-platform, it seems that PlayStation has not yet finished with the acquisitions of studies, or at least that is what he anticipates JimRyan, President of SonyInteractiveEntertainment.

Christopher Dring, boss GamesIndustry.bizhad the opportunity to talk with Ryan After this news, and according to the executive, “we should expect more” when it comes to acquisitions by PlayStation.

And Jim Ryan told me ‘We should expect more’ when it comes to further PlayStation acquisitions — Christopher Dring (@Chris_Dring) January 31, 2022

Similarly, drinking confirmed that the agreement between Sony and Bungie It was not a response to what happened with microsoft Y ActivisionBlizzard a few weeks ago. Apparently, Sony and Bungie they had already been negotiating this for the last six months.

Publisher’s note: It will definitely be interesting to see which other studio PlayStation might buy in the future. One of the first that comes to mind is Square Enix, since this Japanese publisher almost never publishes its games on Xbox anyway, so it would make sense for them to join the PlayStation Studios family.

Via: Christopher Dring