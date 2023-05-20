In an interview with Famitsu, jim ryan, CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE), spoke about the releases of the exclusives of playstation 5 in pc. This question arose after the success of the adaptations that have already been made to this platform as Uncharted, The Last of Us and spider-man.

Ryan says that the main goal of console-exclusive games is to build the gaming experience for PlayStation. He added that overall, fan reactions have been “favourable” when games arrive a couple of years after their initial release.

“We also fully understand the importance of exclusive titles from PS5Ryan said. “The main responsibility of PlayStation Studios is for people to enjoy the gaming experience using the latest PlayStation. We are increasing the number of exclusive titles from PS5 and staggering the release of the version to pc. “I often get a chance to ask game fans their opinion, and when I ask them about the time lapse, they say that they favorably agree to sell the version for pc two or three years after the release of the version for PS“.

The comments of Ryan occur while sony has been more open to the possibility of porting its exclusives from PlayStation to pc in recent years. In 2020, the company launched Horizon Zero Dawn in pcand was followed by the release of god of war in 2022.

Your comments will probably disappoint some players of pc who hoped to be able to play the exclusives of PlayStation without having to buy a console PlayStation. However, it is clear that sony remains committed to its console business, which continues to have excellent results.

Via: Insider Gaming