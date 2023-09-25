These documents of the FTC against Microsoft, they continue to give something to talk about. In a recent statement discovered in said documents of Jim Ryanit was revealed that he believes, or at least believed, that PlayStation Plus is a better game subscription service than Game Pass of Xbox. At some point (as the documents make clear), Jim Ryan spoke quite critically on the subject, speaking Microsoft and its popular subscription service, and making a bold claim that, at the time, PlayStation Plus had twice as many subscribers as Xbox Game Pass.

For many, it is a subjective argument, but for those who support their respective platform, it is a non-negotiable point. We are not going to go into that part of the debate, but rather we are going to take a look at what Jim Ryan said in these leaked FTC documents against Microsoft:

“I spoke to all the editors and they are all unanimously against Game Pass because it destroys value, not only at the individual security level, but also at the industry level. The number of recent subscribers Microsoft announced in January was 25 million. I’m sure everyone has their own opinions on this, but I personally expected a higher number given all the investment they’ve made. We have about 50 million subscribers PlayStation Plus. “We believe we offer a meaningful subscription service.”

So, Ryan spoke to ‘every editor’ in the gaming world and received unanimous feedback: Game Pass it’s awful. In January 2022, Phil Spencer confirmed that Game Pass had exceeded 25 million users, and Jim Ryan responded by stating that PlayStation Plus had 50 million subscribers. Okay, yes. This is because, for many years, PlayStation Plus It was him Xbox Live of sony. It was a mandatory subscription to play online, so of course tens of millions of users had membership. Instead, Game Pass was, at the time, a completely optional subscription service that rewarded players with a curated library of games. So actually Game Pass would be more equivalent to PlayStation Now.

Via: Insider Gaming

Editor’s note: How many subscribers do you have PlayStation Now Jim? How many games? How many countries is it available in?