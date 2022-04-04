For the past few days, the conversations surrounding PlayStation have revolved around the new PSPlus, which will come into operation next June. In this way, Jim Ryan, CEO of SIE, recently appeared on the official PlayStation podcast, this in order to provide more information about this service.

In his talk, Ryan defended the new PS Plus, noting that this service will have the participation of large and small publishers throughout the industry. Although a specific number was not provided, the CEO mentioned that more than 200 companies will be present here. This is what he commented on it:

“I can assure you that we have all the big publishers participating in the program; we have all the big names present. We have big publishers, but also small independent publishers. We have over 200 partners working with us to bring their content to PlayStation Plus, so the lineup is going to be really strong.”

Out of names like Marvel’s Spider-Man and Miles Morales, returnal and God of War, we still do not know the list of games that will be part of the new PlayStation Plus during its launch. Although Ryan talks about more than 200 publishers, it is more than certain that this promise will not be fulfilled day oneand spend some time before seeing an extensive list of third party companies in this service.

Editor’s Note:

It will be interesting to see what kind of offer from third party studios we will see in the new PS Plus. Although it is certain that several first-rate indies will be present, it is the proposals of the large companies that attract the most attention, and have taken over the rumors of the fans.

Via: playstation podcast