As you know, Sony has announced the farewell of Jim Ryan to the role of President and CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE) , which also includes PlayStation, with his place to be taken on an interim basis by Hiroki Totoki, who will help manage the delicate transition to the new president, not yet announced. Immediately after the sad news, Ryan published his on the SIE website personal farewell message which doesn’t add much to the whole thing, but is reminiscent of the executive’s thirty-year career within Sony and PlayStation.

the message

“As you may have heard from today’s news, I have announced my retirement after nearly 30 years at Sony Interactive Entertainment. I have not made this decision lightly because I love SIE and our community with all my heart, but recently I have been finding it increasingly difficult maintain a balance between living in the U.K. and working in the U.S. As mentioned in the press release, I will remain in my role as President and CEO until March 2024. Effective April 1, 2024, Hiroki Totoki will become CEO of SIE on an interim basis, maintaining his current role at Sony Group Corporation.

I feel honored to have had the opportunity to lead a company that creates products that touch millions of lives. From the award-winning games to the incredible technical achievement delivered with PlayStation 5, I am immensely proud of what we have achieved and truly optimistic about the future of Sony Interactive Entertainment.

From my beginnings in Europe, it was clear that Sony had built something truly special. Generations later, I’m still amazed by the enthusiasm and passion of the PlayStation community. It’s thanks to you that we’ve been able to continue to innovate and deliver even more amazing experiences. Since 1994, generations of players have inspired us to be better, to push the limits, and the results have been incredible.

Thank you from the bottom of my heart.”

In short, Ryan said he was proud to have been part of the world PlayStation for all these years. He also reiterated that the farewell arises from logistical problems, even if many observers struggle to believe it and point the finger more at the failure of the attempt to prevent the acquisition of Activision Blizzard by direct competitor Microsoft, which he put in a bad light Sony, leading it to get a worse deal on the Call of Duty series. Who knows what the future holds for us.