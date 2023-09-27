The CEO and president of Sony Interactive Entertainment, Jim Ryan, is ready to leave office, it has been claimed. This, according to Bloomberg journalist Jason Schreier, who cited two sources with knowledge of the event.

Ryan has overseen the business of PlayStation since 2019, including the launch of the PlayStation 5. Previously, he served as head of the European business of SIE.

Other sources indicate that Ryan is retiring and that Hiroki Totoki, the current President, COO and CFO of Sony Group Corporation He would be assuming his position on an interim basis.

“The CEO of PlayStation, Jim Ryan retires. He will step down in March 2024. He will be replaced on an interim basis by Hiroki Totoki.”

PlayStation CEO Jim Ryan is retiring. He leaves in March 2024. He will be replaced on an interim basis by Hiroki Totoki —Christopher Dring (@Chris_Dring) September 27, 2023

Sony Interactive published the following statement on its official website where it explains the situation in greater detail.

Sony Group Corporation and Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE) announced today that SIE President and CEO, Jim Ryanhas made the decision to retire in March 2024 after almost thirty years in the PlayStation. To support Ryan in his transition, Hiroki TotokiPresident, COO and CFO of Sony Group Corporationwill assume the position of President of SIE starting in October 2023. Starting April 1, 2024, Totoki will be named Interim CEO of SIE while continuing to serve in his current role at Sony Group Corporation. Totoki will work closely with Kenichiro YoshidaPresident and CEO of Sony Group Corporationand the SIE management team to help define the next chapter of the future of PlayStationincluding the succession of the position of CEO of SIE.

Jim Ryan joined the legal entity of Sony Interactive Entertainment based in Europe, Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe (SIEE) – which at that time was Sony Computer Entertainment Europe – in 1994. Since then, he has held several senior positions at the company, including President of SIEE, Head of Global Sales and Marketing at SIE, and Deputy Vice President of SIE since January 2018, before being named President and CEO of SIE.

Comment from Kenichiro Yoshida:

“Jim Ryan has been an inspiring leader throughout his tenure with us, but never more so than during overseeing the launch of the PlayStation 5 amid the global COVID pandemic. This extraordinary achievement carried out by the entire SIE team has been constantly built and the PlayStation 5 is on track to become SIE’s most successful console yet. I am immensely grateful to Jim for all his achievements. Respecting the decision of Jim finishing his long career in sony, leaves me with an important decision regarding his succession given the importance of the Gaming and Network Services business. We have discussed intensively and determined the new management structure. Our objective is to achieve greater evolution and growth of the Sony Group through greater success in the Gaming and Network Services business.”

Comment from Jim Ryan:

“After 30 years, I have made the decision to retire from SIE in March 2024. I have enjoyed the opportunity to have a job I love in a very special company, working with incredible people and incredible partners. But I have found it increasingly difficult to reconcile living in Europe and working in North America. I leave having had the privilege of working on products that have touched millions of lives around the world; PlayStation It will always be a part of my life, and I feel more optimistic than ever about the future of SIE. “I want to thank Yoshida-san for placing so much trust in me and for being an incredibly responsive and supportive leader.”

Comment from Hiroki Totoki:

“I would like to express my sincere gratitude to Jim Ryan for his outstanding achievements and contributions during his 30-year career in sonyincluding the great success of the launch of the PlayStation 5. The business of PlayStation managed by SIE is an essential part of the complete commercial portfolio of the Sony Group. I will work closely with Jim and the senior management team to ensure our continued success and further growth. I also look forward to creating the exciting future of PlayStation and the video game industry together with everyone at SIE and its business partners.”

Via: Sony Interactive