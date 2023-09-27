Starting March 2024 Jim Ryancurrent CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE), has decided to leave his leadership at the company: in his place, to lead the reins for a limited period of time, there will be Hiroki Totoki current COO and CFO of Sony Group Corporation. The latter will assume the role of interim CEO starting from April 1, 2024 and will work closely with the President Kenichiro Yoshida, CEO of Sony Group Corporation.

Kenichiro Yoshida commented on the work done by Jim Ryan in all these years:

Jim Ryan has been an inspirational leader throughout his time with us, but never has he supervised more than in this case launching PlayStation 5 in the midst of the global COVID 19 pandemic. The extraordinary achievement achieved by the entire SIE team has been constantly improved and PlayStation 5 is on track to become SIE’s most successful console. I am immensely grateful to Jim for all his accomplishments. While I respect Jim’s decision to end his long career at Sony, I am faced with an important succession decision given the importance of the Game & Network Services business. We discussed intensely and defined the new management structure. Our goal is to realize the further evolution and growth of the Sony Group through even greater success of the Game & Network Services sector.

Below is the comment of the future interim CEO, Hiroki Totoki:

I would like to express my opinion heartfelt gratitude to Jim Ryan for the extraordinary results and contributions obtained over the course of his thirty-year career at Sony, including the highly successful launch of the PlayStation 5. The PlayStation business operated by SIE is an essential part of the entire Sony Group business portfolio. I will work closely with Jim and the senior management team to ensure our continued success and further growth. I look forward to creating the exciting future of PlayStation and the video game industry together with all SIE employees and its business partners.

Finally, the comment of the person directly involved, few words but of great impact from Jim Ryan:

After 30 years, I have decided to leave my position at SIE in March 2024. I appreciated the opportunity to doing a job I love in a very special company, working with amazing people and incredible partners. But I found it increasingly difficult to balance life in Europe and work in North America. I will leave having had the privilege of working on products that have touched millions of lives around the world; PlayStation will always be part of my life and I feel more optimistic than ever about the future of SIE. I want to thank Yoshida-san for putting so much trust in me and for being an incredibly sensitive and supportive leader.

Starting from October 2023, Totoki will support Ryan in leading the company so that there is a common purpose and that the passing of the baton takes place with pre-established plans.