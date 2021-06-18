Jim Ryan, the president of Sony, in an interview with Axios, stated that it is more difficult raise talents, than throwing gods at him money, firing a pretty good shot at Microsoft’s philosophy, based instead on acquisitions.

Ryan in the interview touched on several topics, in particular the successes with the planning of the launches of PlayStation Studios games for PS4 and the relationship between Sony and the controlled studios. Ryan: “In terms of the areas where we have improved, I’d say the PlayStation Studios game launch schedule. Raising creative talent isn’t as easy as throwing money at them. You also need to give them the freedom to be creative, take risks, and try new ideas.”

As an example of a studio that Sony has given full freedom to, Ryan cited Sucker Punch: “Take Sucker Punch’s Ghost of Tsushima. It wasn’t the game we thought they would play, but with our talents we avoid being rigid or corporate. We want them to use our hardware as if it were their own color palette.“

According to Ryan, Sony’s efforts made in the PS4 era have rewarded and today it’s enjoying it too PS5, for which several valuable titles have already been released such as Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Returnal and Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart.