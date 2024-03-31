













Jim Ryan increases number of PS2 sold from 155 to 160 million | TierraGamer: news and entertainment on anime, series, video games and technology









For a long time it was believed that the PS2, at the end of its production, accumulated 155 million units sold worldwide. However, Jim Ryan, president of Sony Interactive Entertainment, says it actually sold 160 million.

That is what he revealed in the most recent installment of the PlayStation podcast where he was interviewed before leaving the reins of the company, which will be effective on April 1, 2024.

In the podcast, Ryan was asked what he associates the 2000s with and he responded 'I would say 160 million, which is the number of PS2s we sold'.

Thus, he just released this information and taking into account the position he has, it should be taken as something official, although there are those who point out that in reality it is not 100% accurate.

We recommend: PS2 was so powerful that Japan blocked its sale in countries with high terrorism.

One of those who affirms this is the analyst Daniel Ahmad, who through Twitter made a series of calculations based on these statements.

Fountain: Sony.

Ahmad takes as a basis the existing PS2 and PS3 sales data from those years, which Sony itself shared at the time.

So you are using official data and not mere speculation or approximations. It is in the end that he obtains a result similar, but not the same, to what Jim Ryan mentioned.

At least for Daniel Ahmad the real number of units sold for the PlayStation 2 is between 158.6 to 161.8 million units.

According to Sony's website, the PlayStation 2 sold 155 million units. According to Jim Ryan, the console sold 160 million units. Believe it or not, the final sales figure for the PS2 has been a hotly debated topic since 2013. But what's the actual final number? Join me as i… https://t.co/vhda7TO6AQ — Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX) March 30, 2024

So what Ryan said is in the range mentioned above. So far the PS2 is the best-selling console of all time.

The Nintendo DS, which is also a portable system, is at 154.02 million units, while third place corresponds to the Nintendo Switch, a portable and home system.

Fountain: Wikipedia.

Switch, which is still being manufactured, is at 139.36 million. That is according to Nintendo's financial report from October to December 2023.

Apart from the PS2 we have more information about video games in TierraGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.

(Visited 3 times, 3 visits today)