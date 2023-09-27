Update: Sony Group Corporation and Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE) today announced that the President and CEO of SIE Jim Ryan has decided to retire in March 2024 after almost thirty years of activity in the PlayStation sector. To support Ryan in his transition, the President, COO and CFO of Sony Group Corporation Hiroki Totoki will assume the role of President of SIE starting from October 2023. Effective April 1, 2024, Totoki will be appointed interim CEO of SIE while continuing in his current role at Sony Group Corporation. Totoki will work closely with Sony Group Corporation President and CEO Kenichiro Yoshida and the SIE management team to help define the next chapter of PlayStation’s future, including succession as CEO of SIE.

Kenichiro Yoshida says, “Jim Ryan has been an inspirational leader throughout his time with us, but never more so than when he oversaw the launch of PlayStation 5 in the midst of the global COVID pandemic. The extraordinary achievement achieved by the entire SIE team was steadily built and PlayStation 5 is on track to become SIE’s most successful console. I am immensely grateful to Jim for all of his accomplishments. Respecting Jim’s decision to end his long career at Sony, I am faced with a important decision for his succession, given the importance of the Game & Network Services sector. We have discussed intensively and defined the new management structure. Our goal is to realize the further evolution and growth of the Sony Group through even greater success of the Game & Network Services sector”.

Jim Ryan instead says: “After 30 years, I have decided to retire from SIE in March 2024. I have appreciated the opportunity to do a job that I love in a very special company, working with great people and incredible partners. But I have found it increasingly difficult balancing life in Europe and work in North America. I will leave having had the privilege of working on products that have touched millions of lives around the world; PlayStation will always be a part of my life and I feel more optimistic than ever about the future of SIE. I want to thank Yoshida-san for putting so much trust in me and for being an incredibly sensitive and supportive leader.”

Hiroki Totoki finally stated: “I would like to express my heartfelt gratitude to Jim Ryan for the extraordinary achievements and contributions achieved during his thirty-year career at Sony, including the very successful launch of PlayStation 5. The PlayStation business managed by SIE is a an essential part of Sony Group’s entire business portfolio. I will work closely with Jim and the senior management team to ensure our continued success and further growth. I look forward to creating the exciting future of PlayStation and of the video game industry together with all SIE employees and its business partners.”

