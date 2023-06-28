It is currently going through a finalization process for the purchase of Activision Blizzard by Microsoftand they are just launching testimonials with the competition authority of the USA. And it is that, this organization will have practically the last word for it to be carried out, but it seems that things are not so easy.

For said audience, the president was asked Sony Interactive Entertainment, Jim Ryan, to make a pre-recorded video for information gathering issues, with some statements that may sound strong. In question, he criticizes the Game Pass model, mentioning that it destroys the value of the games due to the easy access it has.

Here what was mentioned by the CEO of PlayStation:

I talked to all the publishers who unanimously don’t like Game Pass, because its value is destructive. This is a very common opinion among publishers.

This goes in with the thought of PlayStation from not wanting to release video games on day one to services like PS PlusSince they mention, the value they can generate in terms of earnings is taken away. Reason why video games like spider-man 2 they will not have that treatment, that also goes for the ports of pc They come out about a year later.

Via: VgChartz

Editor’s note: The truth is that it is a model that can be difficult to make a profit due to the production that the games have. The problem is that things like Starfield, which are worth $70 USD, will now be discounted because many users are not going to buy it individually, but rather it will be tested by many on Game Pass.