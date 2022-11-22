For months many comments and problems have begun to arise as a result of the fact that Xbox announced that they are in a deal to buy Activision Blizzardand one of the biggest opponents of the agreement is PlayStation. It has even been mentioned that the sony would be influencing regulatory bodies, given this, Jim Ryan He has come out to make statements.

These days your own Microsoft has mentioned that more attention is being given to call of duty than it should, because according to some of the regulators it cannot be maintained as an exclusive saga. Then it is mentioned that PlayStation would have convinced the executives not to approve the proposal.

The CEO of sony interactive Entertainment responded this to media as New York Times:

Microsoft is a tech giant with a long history of dominating industries… The options players have today will most likely disappear if this deal goes ahead.

Also, as we had already commented, on November 11 a new offer would have been made for the shooter saga to remain in the franchise for 10 years. PlayStation. Something that sony He never commented, at least until the information came to light from the company itself. Microsoft.

For now, it is not known when the deal between the companies will close.

Via: purexbox

Editor’s note: These controversies will not end until the purchase comes to an end, so it is likely that we will continue to handle similar information until March, when this arc of the Xbox and PlayStation anime will probably end.