An unredacted copy of a 2022 interview reveals the head of PlayStation, Jim Ryanabout the merger of acquisition of Microsoft. PlayStation completed the acquisition of Bungie in July of last year when they announced that Bungie would continue to publish and develop games independently.

Meanwhile, the acquisition of Activision Blizzard by Microsoft It will soon come to a conclusion as the UK has finally given its approval. With only Australia still reviewing the merger, Microsoft expects it to be completed next month before the deadline expires. It was announced in January of last year that Bungie would join PlayStationannounced by Hermen Hulst, head of PlayStation Studiosand Pete Parsons, CEO of Bungie. The acquisition was completed in July last year after a deal was agreed for approximately $3.7 billion. In comparison, the acquisition of Activision Blizzard by Microsoft It was worth around $69 billion dollars.

In an interview last year, the president of sony, Jim Ryanspoke about dealing with Bungie and shared his thoughts on the subscription model Game Passalso touching on the topic of the massive acquisition of Activision Blizzard by Microsoft. When asked if sony have you ever considered purchasing Activision themselves, Ryan mentioned that the relationship between sony and Activision has always been extremely good, as they have always been the main partners of sony.

Ryan went on to mention that he felt that sony earned more from the $3.6 billion acquisition of Bungie compared to the $69 billion acquisition of Activision by Microsoft considering your capital. When asked about his thoughts on subscriptions Game PassRyan mentioned that PS Plus had twice as many subscribers as Microsoft reported about Game Pass in January of last year.

Microsoft had revealed that there were 25 million subscribers of Game Pass in January 2022 and Ryan mentioned that he was quite surprised by the number, as he expected “a higher number given all the money they have spent.”

Ryan He also revealed at that time that there were already close to “50 million subscribers of PS Plus“, which I considered a more meaningful subscription service. Microsoft hasn’t talked about subscriber count Game Pass as often as expected, as the January 2022 reveal was the last time anyone heard from the subscriber count.

That 25 million mark is estimated to have increased significantly, as Microsoft hinted earlier this month after the release of starfield that there has been a significant increase in both Game Pass as in console sales. Ryan also mentioned future plans, as he sees sony launching more single-player games with “graphically beautiful narratives,” which it believes will be the “foundation” of the company’s first-party publishing business. sony. Ryan also mentioned that first-person games are expected to generate “slightly higher sales and profitability,” reflecting the confidence of sony in long-term plans for both exclusive PS5 as for future ports of PC.

Regarding the association with Bungie, Ryan mentioned that the plan was to have a top-notch live services editor working with the group of sony and? Bungie He fit that role perfectly. At the moment, Bungie is working on the final chapter of Destiny 2, The Final Shapewhich is expected to release on February 27, 2024. Bungie He also clarified that the company will maintain complete creative independence until the final chapter of Destiny 2 next year.

Via: fandomwire

Editor’s note: Well, yes it was cheaper and it will make them money, but in terms of intellectual properties and assets… Activision moves huge amounts. I think it’s simply a case of dimensions. Microsoft sought to grow and have more IPs, not to capitalize at the moment.