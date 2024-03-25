The digital platform PlayStation Stars has made one available bobblehead version Of Jim Ryancreated to celebrate the career of the former CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment, who announced his retirement last September.

“Help us to celebrate Jim Ryan's thirty years on PlayStation by playing any of the numerous titles he championed as CEO and get a special digital collectible. Happy retirement, Jim!”, reads the description of the collectible.

How to get it? It's simple: just try your hand at any of the games that Ryan promoted and supported when he was CEO of SIE, in this case Gran Turismo 7, Marvel's Spider-man 2, God of War Ragnarok, The Last of Us: Part 2, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart and Destiny 2.