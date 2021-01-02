Juan Ignacio Martinez, the coach who made Cartagena dream of being promoted to the First Division, returns to the port city with the firm intention of complicate the situation of your former team (follow the game live on AS.com). He does it in the ranks of Real Zaragoza, which he intends to remove of the posts descent. At present, the Cartagonova team is out of the last four places, although it is tied with AD Alcorcón (which marks the fall to Second B), and three points above the Aragonese.

Pepe Aguilar, what will debut in House in command of FC Cartagena, he knows that the next two commitments (the next day he visits another direct rival, CD Tenerife) may or may not make the trust placed in him by the sports commission. He is aware that the results command, but it has full confidence in ending bad dynamics and place the albinegros in a quiet area. To receive JIM’s painting you have two casualties significant, From the Bella and Carrasquilla. None will be penalized, while Bulka is still in Poland since it gave positive values in the Covid-19 tests carried out before traveling to Spain. Forniés will replace De la Bella on the left side, while Aguza and Clavería they could accompany José Ángel in the double pivot.

Another finale for visitors

He Real Zaragoza has recovered with Juan Ignacio Martínez encouragement and victory, but he is still penultimate and three points from salvation, so he goes to Cartagonova in a situation of extreme need and only triumph is worth it. They say that finals are not played in January, but for the Aragonese team all the matches are already, and the first one to recognize it clearly is JIM himself, a technical without fold who returns a decade later to the city that catapulted his professional career and where he was about to make history with ‘Efesé’. “The match against Cartagena is another great final. We have no margin of mistake”, warns the Alicante coach.

JIM has the low of Atienza, by sanction, and of Javi Ros, due to injury. Guitián and Adrián do not travel either, but recovers Bermejo and James, although it does not seem that any of them will start. Most likely, Zaragoza will repeat the eleven that defeated Lugo, with Narváez and Toro Fernández at the forefront, and a midfield made up of Zanimacchia, Eguaras, Francho and Chavarría.

The Aragonese team, which trained yesterday afternoon, will travel this morning on a charter flight to the Murcian capital.

AS TO FOLLOW

Ruben Castro. The Canarian striker has nine goals and is key in the local offensive game. His connection to Gallar and Elady, the best of the team.

Fernandez. The Uruguayan has not yet scored a goal, but JIM considers it essential and has slowed his exit in this market.

KEYS

Dynamic. Cartagena have lost the last four home games in which they have conceded eight goals. You need to turn the situation around so you don’t fall into the descent.

Two faces. While in attack he has remarkable numbers, he has scored 22 goals, in defense he must improve since it is the team with the most goals, 27.

JIM effect. The Alicante coach, the third of the season, debuted with victory against Lugo, but Zaragoza need to join several wins to get out of the well of the classification.

Statistics. Zaragoza have won 13 of their 23 previous meetings in the Second Division on the first date of January. The balance is completed with six draws and four defeats.

UPS AND DOWNS

– De la Bella and Carrasquilla, low due to sanction in Cartagena. Bulka is still in Poland by failing to pass the Covid tests carried out before his return to Spain.

– James and Bermejo return to the call. Atienza is out due to suspension and Javi Ros, due to injury. Guitián and Adrián do not travel.